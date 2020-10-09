WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission announced Thursday that Wayne County will not set trick-or-treat times this year in unincorporated areas.
The decision follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that traditional Halloween celebrations such as trick-or-treating could spread the novel coronavirus and should be avoided, instead recommending alternatives such as virtual Halloween costume contests.
CDC also said trick-or-treating can be modified to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, recommending a “scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search” with members of one’s immediate household as a lower-risk option. Another possibility, though it carries moderate risk, is “one-way” trick-or-treating, with separately wrapped treats picked up by families at a safe distance, like at the edge of a driveway or yard.
Though the guideline applies to the unincorporated parts of the county, individual municipalities within Wayne County are still choosing to host typical trick-or-treat events.
Wayne Town Council members have already voted unanimously to host a community trick-or-treat night from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, rain or shine, and will release guidance ahead of the event to ensure participants can do it safely.
“Out in the open air, with people moving in one direction, I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal,” Mayor Danny Grace said during the monthly council meeting. “We will have some guidelines and get those out to people before that night.”
Grace also clarified that the Dunrovin neighborhood, located just north of Walmart and across from Save A Lot, does not fall into town limits. The area typically draws a very large crowd of costume clad children.
The town of Fort Gay has also announced it would host trick-or-treat from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, coordinating that date and time with nearby Louisa, Kentucky.
However in the northern end of the county, Ceredo and Kenova canceled their traditional trick-or-treat nights in favor of a safer option where candy will be bagged and distributed in schools.
Neighboring Cabell County set its date for trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 for unincorporated areas, weather permitting. The City of Huntington recently announced it would use the same date and times for trick-or-treat within city limits.