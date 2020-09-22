WAYNE — Local trick-or-treaters will have at least two possible destinations in Wayne County this Halloween following a decision from town officials.
Wayne Town Council members voted unanimously to host a community trick-or-treat night on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., rain or shine, and will release guidance ahead of the event to ensure participants can do it safely.
“Out in the open air, with people moving in one direction, I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal,” Mayor Danny Grace said during the monthly council meeting. “We will have some guidelines and get those out to people before that night.”
Last week, the town of Fort Gay announced it would also host trick-or-treat from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night, coordinating that date and time with nearby Louisa, Kentucky.
That decision came about a week after officials in Ceredo and Kenova cancelled their traditional trick-or-treat nights in favor of a safer option where candy will be bagged and distributed in schools.
In June, Cabell County set their date for trick-or-treat for Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. for unincorporated areas, weather permitting.
In recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, some traditional Halloween activities were deemed as high risk for the spread of the novel coronavirus and is encouraging people to consider alternatives, or safer practices for the community events.
This high risk activities include participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door, having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots, attending crowded costume parties held indoors, going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming, going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household or traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.
In Ohio, the Department of Health released guidance on how to safely celebrate halloween and trick-or-treat this year which recommended refraining from having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container or set up a hand-sanitizing station. Consider placing treats on porch steps or a table in the driveway with a sign asking children to take only one. Or use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.
Other recommendations included visiting a limited number of houses and for parents or guardians to ask children to keep as far from treat givers as possible, to wipe off wrapped candy before opening and to avoid homemade treats.