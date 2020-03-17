WAYNE — While West Virginia remains the only state in the US without a confirmed case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Wayne County Health Department is preparing for it's potential arrival by ensuring all Fire and Emergency Medical Service crew members have the necessary equipment to combat the spread of COVID-19 or any other infectious disease.
"We want to make sure our ambulances and fire department workers have the proper materials to keep those people from getting sick. We’ve got to keep our first responders, our nurses and other doctors well," said Tracey Sebastian, Administrator and Director of Nursing. "That’s my job right now, to make sure the equipment and supplies they have aren’t expired."
The Health Department and 911 officials are awaiting the arrival of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile — the nation’s largest supply of potentially life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out.
While Sebastian said it's not expected to be a large amount of material in the initial shipment, they will do their best to distribute supplies on an as-needed basis county-wide. According to 911 officials, the county is expected to receive more than one shipments of supplies.
Additionally, the Health Department has advised local nursing homes to prohibit visitors at this time in effort to protect residents. Protocols for staff and support personnel have been implemented to ensure the safety of residents in those facilities, Sebastian added.
It’s the vulnerable that we’re most worried about. The age range you’re going to hear is 60 and above, I’ve seen 80 and above, a lot of medical conditions are on the plan to watch for, Sebastian said. "They are handling visits over Skype and FaceTime right now, I believe. Staff has to have their temperature taken and that covers anybody from physical therapists to dietitians to doctors who are still allowed to come in."
The newest recommendation from the CDC has suggested limiting gatherings of 50 or more people to help slow down the spread of this extremely contagious virus.
"That number might be good for states like California and New York, but here in a small state I think we need to make it even smaller. 50 is a large number for a lot of our meetings," said Sebastian.
"Things are getting cancelled left and right — people just aren’t having things. If you can do it online, they’re encouraging that or just to cancel it.”
Sebastian added that when needed, testing for COVID-19 has been made available for doctors who have made the request through Health Department, but could not disclose any information about how many of those tests had been administered in the county.
"Everybody is asking how long this is going to go on and we don’t really know how long it will, she said. "We don’t have a confirmed case in West Virginia yet. When we do, you’ll see it announced as it has been in other states."
