INDIANPOLIS, Ind. — Wayne High School teacher Jason Gibbs was recently recognized by Project Lead The Way (PLTW) as the PLTW Biomedical Science Teacher of the Year — which is the highest recognition for PLTW Biomedical Science educators.
PLTW President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Vince Bertram presented the award in front of nearly 1,000 attendees, including teachers from across the United States at PLTW’s national conference in Indianapolis — PLTW Summit.
“The recognition of Jason Gibbs as the PLTW Biomedical Science Teacher of the Year is a tremendous honor for Mr. Gibbs, his students, Wayne High School and Wayne County Schools” Superintendent Todd Alexander said. “Mr. Gibbs is an exemplary teacher who leads one of the most challenging programs in the State.”
“Every year, district/school leaders from around the State visit Wayne High School to see Mr. Gibbs and his students hard at work. Mr. Gibbs is now being recognized on the national level for his ability to challenge and bring out the best in students.
The Board of Education is thrilled to have the PLTW Biomedical Science Teacher of the Year impacting students on a daily basis.”
Project Lead The Way is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science.
PLTW’s teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.
The award is based on merit and is a reflection of Gibbs’ strong alignment to PLTW’s mission; exceptional commitment to students; school leadership; and meaningful involvement in PLTW curriculum, assessment, and professional development.
“PLTW is proud to work with outstanding educators across the country who are inspiring and empowering our students to develop in-demand knowledge and skills. Jason Gibbs is an exemplary teacher, and we are proud to recognize him for his commitment to students,” President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Vince Bertram said.
In addition to Gibbs’ award, PLTW recognized four other instructors as PLTW program teachers of the year for their outstanding commitment to empowering students:
- PLTW Launch Teacher of the Year — Adam Dugger, Searingtown Elementary School, Herricks Union Free School District, New York
- PLTW Gateway Teacher of the Year– Nathan Williams, Bayless Junior High School, Bayless School District, Missouri
- PLTW Engineering Teacher of the Year — Anthony Tegtmeyer, Neuqua Valley High School, Indian Prairie School District, Illinois
- PLTW Computer Science Teacher of the Year — Daniel Sanchez, Norwalk High School, Norwalk — La Mirada United School District, California
- Robert and Patricia Kern PLTW Teacher of the Year — Brian Iselin, Lorain County Joint Vocational School, Ohio.