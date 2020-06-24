Wayne High School will have its graduation at Joan C. Edwards Stadium at 6 p.m. June 27 in Huntington.

VERY HIGH HONORS GRADUATES: Skylar Marie Archer, daughter of Brad and Angela Archer; Brittney Elizabeth Blankenship, daughter of Brian and Jonda Blankenship; Carson Grant Boothe, son of Brian and Mary Boothe; Abigail Grace Cardwell, daughter of Brian and Shelia Cardwell; Javan Scott Christian, son of Jonathan and Rebecca Christian; Trenten Ray Dean, son of Travis Dean; Wyat Jesten Draper, son of Clint and Ashley Draper; Joseph Ray Estep, son of Rachel Estep; Benny Lee Maynard II, son of Benny and Buffy Maynard; Kaleb Jackson McDaniel, son of Johnny McDaniel and Andi Adkins; Kyler Garrett McDaniel, son of Johnny McDaniel and Andi Adkins; Joshua Hugh Merritt, son of Chris and Krista Merritt; Aaron Michael Napier, son of Gary and Tanya Napier; Nerissa Leigh Napier, daughter of Daniel and Crystal Napier; Lauren Pyper Nelson, daughter of Rick and Julie Nelson; Elizabeth Ann Queen, daughter of Charles and Jennifer Queen; Savannah Jayde Rice, daughter of Arbie Rice and Shellie Ramey; Nicole Page Riniti, daughter of Bonnie and Jessie Adkins and Anton Riniti; Kaitlyn Nicole Ross, daughter of Gregory and Royetta Ross; Kinley Jordan Ross, daughter of Todd and Cynthia Ross; Allison Nicole Smith, daughter of Harvey Smith and Georgina Smith; Walker Reese Tatum, son of Jeff Tatum and Bonna Tatum; and Bailey Anne Williamson, daughter of Daniel and Sarah Williamson.

HIGH HONORS GRADUATES: Carolyn Ruth Adkins; Daniel Case Adkins; Melita Brook Adkins; Nicholas Glen Adkins; Jacob Nathaniel Bird; Macy Jo Castle; Bryauna Jade Clark; Cheyanne Sierra Collins; Griffin Ward Eldridge; Kelsey Nichole Forth; Courtney Faith Harless; Thomas William Hill; Skylar Marie Hundley; Davin Blake LeMaster; Christopher Michael Marshall; Jared Isaac Maynard; Caleb Andrew Perry; Brandon Michael Porter; Sally Mackenzie Reynolds; Grayson Marie Smith; Julie Renee Steele; Alexandra Ann Stevens; Faith Elianna Williamson; and Madeline Rianne Williamson.

HONORS GRADUATES: Aaron Taylor Adkins; Mykinzie Love Berry; Caleb Scott Bradshaw; Nickolas Luke Bryant; Noah David Chaffin; Shelby Ann Chafin; John Ruben Chandler; Jarrett Curtis Chaney; Kaytlin Nichole Copley; James Madison Cox; Cheyenne Faith Foster; Allison Paige Gilkerson; Hanna Nicole Harless; Gunner Blake Harmon; Makayla Lynn Hood; Sara Lachelle Hooks; Abigail Alexandra Irwin; Sydney Dawn Kirk; Jamison Roger Maynard; Shauna Mae McCallister; Brandi Michelle Napier; Hayden Chase Nelson; Ashleigh Brooke Pierce; Justin Dylan Ramey; Kearstyn Paige Roseberry; Jadyn Ann Ross; Brandon Ray Runnion; Tyler Lee Scott; Hailey Nichole Shepherd; Gavin Thomas Stephens; and Alisha Joyce Walls.

GRADUATING CLASS CONTINUED: Alexander Fielden Adkins; Shelby Lea Adkins; Thomas Michael Artrip; Nicholas Trevor Boone; John Curtis Boyd II; Dakotah James Callan; Josiah Michael Cazad; Eric Keith Chafin; Kelsey Marie Chaney; Jon Raymond Chinn; Haley McKeea Coleman; Jared Tyler Corn; Nathan Scott Corns; Jared Lee Davis; Oriana Marie Dellamalva; Heather Marie Dingess; Julia Shea Duty; Madyson Elizabeth Farnsworth; Evan Todd Francis; Samuel Isaiah Frye; Maximiliano Mateo Hernandez; Madison Marie Hinkle; Samuel Lee Hodges; Makayla Grace Holland; Cheyenne Morgan Humrichouser; Nicole Elizabeth Jackson; Travis Joe Johnson; Joseph Sherman Justice; Hunter Dale Keathley; Johnathan Tyler Marshall; Jonah Eli Mathis; J-Den Brent Maynard; Amber Faith McCoy; Kerman Cole McGowan; Zachary Wayne McGowan; Eric Tyler Messer; Johnathon Daniel Wayne Mitchell; Isabella Grace Myers; Russell Thomas Pauley; Darra Grace Perry; Hannah Jewell Perry; James Robert Pinson; Caleb Jordan Potter; Madison Renee Pritchard; Haley Elizabeth Puskas; Luke Daniel Queen; McKinley Blake Queen; Gavin Nathaniel Rose; James Clayton Roseberry; Jonathan Seth Roy; Carl Czedhrick Sanchez; Justin Michael Sartin; Summer Cheyenne Scarberry; Jonathan Lee Sloan; Nathaniel Hunter Smith; Kolby Wayne Stiltner; KaCee Leann Sullivan; Travis Scott Thompson; Kayle Michele Watts; Alex Arthur Welson; Daniel Glenn Workman II; James Roger Workman; and Brithney Michelle Wysong.

