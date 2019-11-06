WAYNE — After severe weather changed the time and date of Trick-or-treat all over the Tri-State, costume clad children and family members hit the streets in Wayne County on Saturday from 5-7 p.m.
The change in time was made after cold temperatures, severe wind and rains blew in on the original date set, Oct. 31.
Though some were disappointed the event was changed from Halloween day, most were happy those planning to partake in the annual celebration were able to attend due to the date change.
Many areas within the county also hosted street dances and Trunk-or-treat events throughout last week.