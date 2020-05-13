HUNTINGTON — As the school year comes to an end May 21 in Cabell County, students’ final grades will be scored differently than ever before due to the COVID-19 crisis.
District teachers have continued to be responsible for “maintaining and reporting accurate grades,” according to the county handbook, but grades have been issued based on the student’s learning process rather than traditional methods like assignment completion and due dates.
After the final face-to-face class day for students March 13, grades for elementary, middle and high school students have been value-added, meaning the students’ scores cannot go “backward,” county officials said.
Grades will be based on review, reteach and enrichment activities, and students and families are required to make two-way contact with teachers each week.
Counselors and social workers work with students who have not made contact with their teachers in order to maintain engagement in curriculum and ensure the well-being of the student.
The Wayne County Board of Education discussed implementing a similar plan at its meeting Tuesday, essentially “freezing” a student’s grade at the end of the fourth grading term March 2.
The plan differs from Cabell County in that a student who is disengaged in curriculum by their own choice may receive a lower grade than that of the end of the fourth grading term.
However, the new grading scale for Wayne County students has not yet been finalized.
Both districts’ plans follow guidance from the state in regards to an alternate grading method for the end of the 2019-20 academic year.