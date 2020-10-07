WAYNE — For the third consecutive week, the Wayne Pioneers won’t be playing on Friday night, football coach Tom Harmon confirmed Monday afternoon.
The Pioneers did have Liberty-Raleigh on the schedule until late Sunday night when the Raiders had to cancel their trip due to COVID-19 contact tracing, according to Harmon.
“Our understanding is that several of their (Liberty-Raleigh) players are in quarantine and the administration there won’t let them play. We had a date set with Clay County but that fell through then we got this game back on the schedule and now we’re back to not having anybody,” Harmon said.
The game was originally to be played Oct. 2 at Wayne but since the county (Wayne) was orange on the school reentry map, the game was rescheduled for Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
The Pioneers won’t be on the field again this week, but are hoping to add an opponent to the schedule, possibly on a week night, to prevent from losing the opportunity to play another contest. Harmon said he made several calls Monday morning but was unable to lock down an opponent for Friday.
“By the time we found out all the other puzzle pieces around the state had fallen into place. With everything going on, sometimes it’s just not possible, but we’re trying,” he said.
Wayne last took the field on Sept. 18, a 59-6 to cross-county Tolsia. The Pioneers won their home opener on Sept. 4, 12-6 over Scott, which is the only other game they’ve played this season, a hard pill to swallow for coaches and players alike.
“I felt really good about it. You know, you get three or four hours of film under your belt and just like that you can’t play,” said Harmon.
“We’ve tried to keep the kids in good shape but it’s hard to be real high in spirit when you don’t have an opponent at the end of the week.”