MARIETTA, Ohio — Marietta College’s Joshua Pennington, of Huntington, was recently awarded the Ford Rinard Memorial Scholarship during a special virtual ceremony conducted by Marietta College’s Department of Business & Economics.
The Ford Rinard Memorial Scholarship was established in 2006, the purpose of this fund is to provide financial assistance to a junior or senior student with a major in the Department of Business & Economics. Preference is given to students with demonstrated financial need and without regard to class standing. It benefits students from Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky or the Carolinas.
Pennington is majoring in Sport Management and is scheduled to graduate in May 2022. He is a graduate of Spring Valley High School.
Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the College was officially chartered in 1835. Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The College offers more than 50 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation's best by Forbes.com. Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution's rankings of colleges by their highest value added, regardless of major.