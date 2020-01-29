WAYNE — Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (N&RC) continues to be one of the top skilled nursing facilities in West Virginia. The award-winning, long-term care center has received a Four-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Nursing Home Compare Program for the month of January.
The ratings are calculated from a facility’s state survey results, quality measures and staffing levels. A five-star rating is the highest rating a center can receive.
Additionally, Wayne N&RC was selected as a 2015 Silver National Quality Award recipient from the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) and was one of only four centers in W.Va. to receive the recognition.
AMFM operates 18 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers throughout West Virginia. The care centers operate in Braxton, Boone, Clay, Cabell, Summers, Fayette, Hardy, Greenbrier, Webster, Wayne, McDowell, Lincoln, Wyoming, Harrison (Clarksburg & Bridgeport), Marshall, Taylor and Mercer counties.
AMFM’s mission is “to exemplify excellence in quality care to our customers by providing an environment that enhances personal growth, individuality, dignity and respect.”
For more information or to schedule a tour, contact the facility at (304) 697-7007.