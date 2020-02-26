Wayne — Out of 124 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers in West Virginia, Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has earned the no. 26 ranking for the first quarter of the year from the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).
The ranking comes from the Centers for Medicaid/Medicare Services Five-Star Rating Program, and data compiled and analyzed for long-term trends by AHCA/NCAL.
A Five-Star rating is the highest rating possible a skilled nursing facility (SNF) can receive. The ratings are calculated from a facility’s state survey results, quality measures and staffing levels. A star rating is provided for each of these sources, and then these ratings are combined to calculate an overall rating.
Wayne N&RC is also a 2015 Silver National Quality Award winner from AHCA/NCAL. Implemented by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is centered on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program. The program assists providers of long term and post-acute care services in achieving their performance excellence goals.
AMFM operates 18 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers throughout West Virginia. They operate in Braxton, Boone, Clay, Cabell, Summers, Fayette, Hardy, Webster, Wayne, McDowell, Lincoln, Wyoming, Harrison (Clarksburg & Bridgeport), Marshall, Mercer and Taylor counties.
AMFM’s mission is “to exemplify excellence in quality care to our customers by providing an environment that enhances personal growth, individuality, dignity and respect.”