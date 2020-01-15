Wayne, W.Va. (25570)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.