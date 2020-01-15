WAYNE — Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (N&RC) received high satisfaction scores from residents, families and employees according to My InnerView/National Research Corporation, an independent survey company that collects and analyzes data from long-term care centers throughout the United States.
Wayne N&RC had 100% of residents and 96% of families who rated their overall satisfaction with facility services as “excellent and good,” and 84% of employees rated their overall job satisfaction as “excellent and good.” The national average for families is 88%, residents are 88% and employees is 72%.
Additionally, Wayne N&RC received the 2015 Silver National Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).
Wayne N&RC is a 60-bed skilled nursing, long-term care center and specializes in short-term rehabilitation care such as physical, speech and occupational therapy.
AMFM operates 18 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers throughout West Virginia. The care centers operate in Braxton, Boone, Clay, Cabell, Summers, Fayette, Hardy, Greenbrier, Webster, Wayne, McDowell, Lincoln, Wyoming, Harrison (Clarksburg & Bridgeport), Marshall, Taylor and Mercer counties.
AMFM’s mission is “to exemplify excellence in quality care to our customers by providing an environment that enhances personal growth, individuality, dignity and respect.”
For more information, or to schedule a tour contact Wayne N&RC at 304-697-7007.