WAYNE — The Wayne Public Library is now a stop on the 4-H Heritage Quilt Trail in Wayne County.
A few weeks ago a wooden quilt block designed by resident Shannon Marshall was hung on the exterior of the library and officially became a part of the trail which features over 20 quilt blocks.
“We love our quilt block!” Lana Smith said. “Many thanks to Julie Tritz and Phyllis Brumfield for helping us get this beautiful block, Shannon Marshall for designing it, Amy Smith for all her help, and Tim Smith and Bruce Crockett for hanging it.”
The purpose of the quilt trail was to establish a long lasting, county-wide beautification project. It is a community service initiative led by the Wayne County 4-H Ambassadors Team, a group of local high school teens active in the Wayne County 4-H Program.
Their goal is to become more civically involved and to strengthen the influence of 4-H throughout the county.
Some of the highlights of the trail include:
- Increased skills in public speaking, construction and painting and garnered local support
- Conducted over 20 presentations to local leaders to promote the trail
- Conducted a workshop at the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents in Portland, Oregon in October 2015
- Conducted a workshop at the State CEOS Conference in Weston, WV in October 2016
- Secured nearly $2,000 in support from the WV Humanities Council to support the expansion of the trail
- Caught the attention of WVU President E. Gordon Gee, who commissioned the team to make a quilt block for him
- Increased interest of county residents to join and support the trail.
Smith said she had inquired about optaining a block a few years ago, but it wasn’t the right now — but then a representative from 4-H came and asked earlier this year if the library would still be interested.
“It’s great to look ahead for the next several years and know that we are a part of the trail,” she said. “It’s not just for us at the library, but something for the community. We are just tickled to death.”
For more information about the Wayne County 4-H Heritage Quilt Trail, visit https://extension.wvu.edu/wayne/4h/heritage-quilt-trail.