WAYNE — Despite having an overall attendance percentage rate in the low nineties, Wayne county school officials are concerned about the number of students in the district who are considered to have been ‘chronically absent’ in the 2019-20 academic year.
According to information provided by the West Virginia Department of Education, approximately 23% of students in the Wayne County School District are considered to be chronically absent, meaning they have missed more than 10% of the districts’ scheduled instructional days.
“The numbers they use to calculate this change day-by-day. What they are looking for is a percentage of students who are attending at least 90% of the school year. This percentage represents students who have missed 10% or more of the school year,” Superintendent Todd Alexander stated at a recent Board of Education meeting.
He said attendance was the lone blemish on their District scorecard — which is also issued by the state department — and hopes to see the number of student absences decrease for the remainder of the academic year.
“We’ll be adjusting our strategic plan to address that. This is the most important number for us,” Alexander said. “Think about it, 23 percent of our kids are chronically absent which means, on average, that child is missing at least one out of every ten instructional days, and some of them are missing more.”
Overall, students in the district have an average attendance rate of 92.54%, which includes all absences, excused or otherwise. The Adjusted Daily Attendance (ADA) factors in excused absences and does not count them against the district, according to Alexander, making it possible to have attendance averages in the nineties while also have a chronic absentee rate in the mid-twenties. According to the report, Elementary and Middle Schools in the district had a 95% ADA, while that number dropped to 91% in the high schools. The total of all absences were at 94 percent by ADA measures — 1.5 points higher than the initial report.
“Regardless of the reason you are absent, you’re missing school,” Alexander emphasized. “I think we need to focus on that chronic absentee number.”
In addition to school-approved excused absences, students not in attendance due to disciplinary measures and school/District directed placements outside the traditional classroom environment including but not limited to homebound placement and in-school suspension don’t count as a tick against the ADA, according to po5200 in Section 500 of the WCS Policy Manual.
The WVDE report also included attendance averages for the district’s professional and service personnel
Reports indicate that professional staff had an attendance rate of 94.99 percent through the first four months of the year, and service personnel attendance came in at 92.90 percent overall, bringing the overall attendance for staff to 94.18 percent on average.
“Wayne County staff for years have traditionally had one of the highest rates of attendance in the state,” said Alexander, “and they’ve continued to keep that number high.”