From left, Chief Deputy Jamie Ward, Nerissa Napier, Julie Steele and Harry Sowards participate in Super Saturday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of Wayne High School Special Investigative Unit, interacted with children and provided their family’s with a copy of their fingerprints during the Super Saturday event in Huntington over the weekend.

“Due to the rising amounts of abductions and instances of missing children, the fingerprint cards will be beneficial to Law Enforcement if ever needed”, said James Ward, Chief Deputy of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

No cards were kept for private or public use.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

