HUNTINGTON — Students from Wayne High School put on their finest attire and prepared for a night of dancing and fun Friday at their prom.
The prom, which was organized by parents, included a grand march at Ritter Park in Huntington before students descended on a decorated hangar at Huntington Tri-State Airport where they could dance the night away.
Proms at schools around the region were postponed or canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus. Earlier this spring, Cabell County Schools announced that both Cabell Midland High School and Huntington High School proms, scheduled for the end of April, would be postponed to help curb the spread of COVID-19.