Valley Health Systems is announcing the addition of weekend QUICKCARE services for unexpected illnesses and minor injuries at its Wayne health center.
The Valley Health - Wayne service expansion will make medical services available in Wayne seven days a week with QUICKCARE hours now offered on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. During that time, patients are welcome to walk in for treatment without an appointment.
During weekend QUICKCARE hours, a Valley Health primary care provider will be on-site to treat patients of all ages for sore throats, ear infections, sprains, minor burns and other unexpected, non-life-threatening conditions that require immediate care.
Valley Health Systems, Inc. is a network of nearly 40 non-profit health centers and public health programs that has been a Tri-State leader in the delivery of primary healthcare since 1975. Operating in southern West Virginia and southeastern Ohio, Valley Health provides services to more than 72,000 patients each year.
Valley Health Wayne is located at 42 McGinnis Drive. In addition to weekend QUICKCARE services, patients have access Monday through Friday to family medicine, internal medicine, pediatric, OB/GYN, behavioral health, dentistry, pharmacy, and on-site lab services at this location.
For more information or to schedule an appointment for one of these services, please call 304-272-5136.
For a complete list of Valley Health's services and locations, visit www.valleyhealth.org. Other information including Valley Health news is also available by following Valley Health's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WVvalleyhealth.