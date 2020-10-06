CHARLESTON — HD Media newspapers won a total of 88 individual awards, as well as winning top honors for general excellence, in the 2020 West Virginia Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest for work published in 2019.
Among the top newspaper honors, the Charleston Gazette-Mail took first place and The Herald-Dispatch third place in general excellence in both the advertising and editorial competitions among the state’s largest newspapers.
Among the state’s smaller weekly newspapers, The Wayne County News received a third-place award for general excellence in the editorial competition.
“Our annual newspaper competition always brings out the best our state’s newspapers and journalists have to offer,” said Don Smith, WVPA executive director. “From the largest daily newspaper to the smallest weekly newspaper, West Virginia residents benefit from the outstanding and dedicated work of journalists throughout the state.”
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph was recognized as West Virginia’s Newspaper of the Year for 2020. That award annually honors the newspaper with the highest total of combined points from its editorial and advertising contests.
HD Media staff members earned 30 first-place, 33 second-place and 25 third-place awards this year in the contest, which was judged by the North Carolina Press Association.
Here is a rundown of winning entries by The Wayne County News in the news contest and the responsible staff members:
Wayne County News received first place awards for best sports special section for the staff-produced High School Football Preview; best coverage of breaking news to Nikki Dotson Merritt and Luke Creasy for “Wayne mourns WHS student killed in crash;” Dotson Merritt won best news columnist for “If not Jarrell, then who else?” and Creasy won best sports event reporting for “Memorial for late Wayne coach Scott Jarrell revealed at Pioneer Field.”
Creasy was awarded second-place awards for best in-depth or investigative reporting for “Data highlights need for EMS assistance in southern Wayne County,” and best business, economic or labor reporting for “Wayne pharmacy closes after 55 years.”
Dotson Merritt took second place best news columnist for “Being a small town news editor has its drawbacks.”
“We are greatly honored by these awards,” said Regional Executive Editor Lee Wolverton. “They are reflective of the outstanding work our journalists invest tirelessly each day to ensure our readers are thoroughly informed about their communities and West Virginia.”
Dotson Merritt, Managing Editor of the WCN, said she is proud that a small-town paper is receiving recognition.
"The Wayne County News is my baby," she said. "I love my hometown and I love being able to not only provide news service to the community, but to also represent it on the state level in a good way."
Advertising awards given to HD Media staff include:
First Place
Kaci Foster and Hailey Hunter, Race for the Ribbon, best theme page; staff, Adopt a Pet, best ad campaign half page or larger; Lee Williams and Scott Sword, Charleston Mitsubishi, best classified display ad; Mike Morris and Randi Vaughan, Abraham Family Dentistry, best ad campaign smaller than half page; Lisa Skeens and Dianna Williamson, Pocahontas County CVB, best online motion ad; Natalie Anderson and Dianna Williamson, Sports Fanz, best online static ad; Natalie Anderson and Marshall Artists, Marshall Artists Series Breakfast at Tiffany’s, best agency advertisement; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, Take Us With You, best single newspaper online promotional; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, U Pick Em promo, best newspaper promotional campaign; staff, classified, best classified section.
Second Place
Staff, delinquent taxes reminder, best promotion of public notice; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, U Pick Em, best ad campaign half page or larger; Melissa Jarrell and Scott Sword, Frank Mullens for Mayor, best political ad; Melissa Jarrell and Kathy Baker, Mullen Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, best online motion ad; Lisa Skeens and Dianna Williamson, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, best ad campaign smaller than half page; Mike Morris and Dianna Williamson, John Cook Fine Jewelers, best online static ad; staff, Best in the Valley, best newspaper promotional campaign; staff, Stacee Waller, Shop Local, best theme page — retail; Natalie Anderson and Glynndevins Agency, Edgewood Summit, best agency advertisement; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, Herald-Dispatch 110 Years, best house ad; Lee Williams and Scott Sword, Todd Judy Ford, best classified display ad; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, HD The World to Us, best single newspaper online promotional ad.
Third Place
Brenda Renfroe and Scott Sword, Moses, best classified display ad; Brenda Renfroe and Scott Sword, Irv Johnson, best online static ad; Andrea Hopkins, Wendy Short Law Co. CAO, best process color ad — half page or less; Jill Briggs, Why Publish Legals, best promotion of public notice; staff — Dianna Williamson, Bridal Planner, best theme page retail; Lisa Thompson, Mike Napier, Blind Wizard, best spot color ad half page or less; Lisa Thompson and Mike Napier, Daniel Linville, best political ad; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, Delinquent Tax Promo, best house ad; Natalie Anderson and WVU, WVU Cancer Institute, best agency advertisement; Kaci Foster and Dianna Williamson, Advanced Wound Center at Logan Regional, best online motion ad; Lisa Skeens and Dianna Williamson, Capital City Art N Craft Show, best single black and white ad larger than a quarter page.