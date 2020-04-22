WAYNE — Long-time Wayne County D emocrat Hobert Crum passed away Wednesday, April 15 peacefully at his home after a stint of sickness.
Crum was 96-years-old, and up until recently could still be seen at events across the county. He was often a special guest or at least received a special nod when he attended due to the fact much of the county loved him.
He was presently serving on his 10th four-year term as a member of the Democrat Executive Committee; was a past Master of Crum Masonic Lodge No. 140; a 33 Degree Mason, past Patron of Wayne Eastern Star No. 156, past Worthy High Priest of Kenova; as well as other offices in Wayne County.
Due to current social guidelines, graveside services were conducted Saturday at Crum’s Farm with Pastors Manuel Ferguson and Jesse Allen officiating, Masonic rites by Crum Jewell Lodge No. 140, and Military honors by American Legion Post No. 93, Kenova.
“He was a great man. Still had a garden and mowed his own grass. In my opinion that’s the greatest generation to ever live,” Derrick Evans said. “He went to everyone’s funeral, and I hate it that with everything going on, everyone couldn’t go to his.”
Others were saddened of the historical knowledge that may not be told anymore.
“This man was one of the few that are left that know what it was really like to live the hard life, to be able to tell it to you, it is a great thing — sad to see another great person gone,” Ruby Saunders said.
Local history author Robert Thompson though saddened by Crum’s death, was also thankful for a recent interview which gave a glimpse into his life.
“I was very sad to hear of the loss of Hobert Crum. In addition to being one of the finest people you could ever meet, he was a walking history book,” Robert Thompson said. “I had the privilege of interviewing him a couple of years ago, and his memories provided a glimpse into our county nearly a century ago.”
Thompson’s tribute to Crum
“Hobert Crum was born in 1923 along the West Fork of Twelve Pole Creek between Missouri Branch and Doane. He grew up during the heart of the Depression and recalled vividly what life was like. Hobert was one of nine children of Flem and Evaline Crum who had, in 1919, moved from Bull Creek at Crum and purchased the farm on Twelve Pole Creek for $1,200, a hefty sum at the time. Hobert and his twin brother Hubert were delivered by a midwife named Bethanne Thompson who lived just above the Crum family on Twelve Pole. Flem Crum was a farmer and politician, eventually serving eight years as justice of the peace in Lincoln District. Hobert recalled his father’s method of campaigning. Flem would put his coat under his arm and take off walking through the district to talk to people. He never drove or owned a car in his life nor lost an election.
Like all children in the region at the time, Hobert participated in farm work as soon as he was old enough to do so. His father had a large corn field in the hollow across from the farm and rented the bottomland along US 52 at Missouri Branch. Hobert began hoeing corn for his father for the first time when he was eight years old in 1931.
The Crum family rarely had a need to purchase bought-goods at a local store, and there were few stores to choose from. Mont Crum operated a large store at Missouri Branch along US 52, and Filmore Damron had a store beside the N&W Depot at Dunlow. A third small store was located at Doane. Most of the items the Crum family needed were grown or produced on the farm. On Friday when the kids got home from school, they would begin shucking corn and fill sacks with it. They would then carry it to an engine-powered grist mill on Tick Ridge to have it ground into corn meal. The boys had homemade overalls which were made by the midwife Bethanne Thompson. Hobert specifically recalled the buttons that Bethanne sewed onto the clothing. Every time he got a new pair, he was the “happiest feller you ever seen.”
Hobert and his siblings attended the Doane School which sat in the hollow directly across from the present Cabwaylingo group camp. He recalled the first day he ever attended school and remembered he and his brother Hubert taking lunch in eight-pound lard buckets. That day, he ate lunch on a large rock by the school with his older brother. Hobert’s teacher was Ruth Lambert from Wayne who rode the train to the school. The students would wait for her at the train tracks and then follow her up the hollow to the school. Hobert attended Doane School throughout his childhood and eventually attended a half year at Wayne High School in 1938.
During his childhood, Hobert recalled very few cars in the community. Tom Maynard who lived at Sweetwater and Ed Hodge both owned cars, and in the early 1930s, Hobert’s oldest brother, McClellan Crum, purchased a 1927 Chevrolet. The old road followed along the N&W tracks on the hill above and can still be seen in certain places today. On one occasion, Hobert saw a car wreck directly in front of his home. Tom Maynard and Tom Stroud were traveling opposite directions and hit head on in the stiff curve in front of the Crum home. Hobert remembered the two men blaming each other for the crash, both yelling “you didn’t whistle!” which was the custom when approaching a curve to alert oncoming traffic.
The first filling station was located at Filmore Damron’s store at Dunlow in the early 1930s, and Hobert stated that gas was twelve cents a gallon. Flem Crum often was tasked with using his mules to pull cars out of the ditch along the road near the Crum home.
The N&W continued to run trains along the West Fork of Twelve Pole Creek throughout Hobert Crum’s childhood. Hobert stated that a passenger train passed by the Crum home in the morning and evening, and a coal train occasionally came through as well. Flem Crum sometimes rode the train from his home to Dingess to work.
An old Confederate veteran named Joe Marcum lived across Twelve Pole Creek from the Crum farm, and Marcum often rode the train free of charge. The train stopped in front of his house to let him off. Before the Crums purchased their farm, a Union veteran named Charley Lowe lived on it, and he and Marcum were known not to get along very well.
Hobert vividly remembered when the N&W began removing their tracks in 1933. A work train came through and pulled up a stone mile marker directly in front of the Crum home. Flem and McClellan Crum got a job helping remove the tracks. Despite living along the tracks throughout his childhood, Hobert never rode the train.
Hobert also recalled the first days of construction on Cabwaylingo State Forest. He was a ten-year-old boy at the time the first CCC workers arrived at Doane to begin setting up their camp. Crum was walking the old railroad bed from his home to the Doane School with his father and passed by the site of the camp. He recalled the first day the workers arrived and witnessed them setting up their tents. A wooden bridge was built across Twelve Pole Creek to provide access from the railroad bed to the camp.
Hobert and Hubert enlisted in the army in 1943 and went overseas together in the 1292 Military Police unit. Hobert described their role as a cleanup crew. The brothers spent their first night in France sleeping in the same fox hole and served through the Battle of the Bulge in December of 1944. On the night of December 24, the twins stood by a culvert watching bombers fly over dropping their bombs when Hubert asked Hobert if he thought they would ever get to go home. Hobert told him yes but, in reality, had little confidence himself.
The brothers turned twenty-one in France and cast their first ballots while there. Flem Crum mailed them each a ballot, and they received them while waiting in fox holes near a hedge row. The brothers cast their votes for President Franklin Roosevelt.”