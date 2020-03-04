HUNTINGTON — An Akron man admitted in federal court this week to distributing heroin to police informant last year, which later led Huntington police recovering more than 100 grams of meth and other drugs during a raid of a West Huntington house.
Rudolph Jackson, 42, of Akron, Ohio, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers in Huntington to a five-count indictment, which charged him with selling heroin, aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.
As part of his plea, Jackson admitted he sold heroin to a confidential informant at least four times in Huntington. He also admitted he had intended to aid individuals in selling meth and heroin with items found by police during an Aug. 22, 2019, raid in West Huntington.
At the time of the raid, police said the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Washington Avenue and found about 103 grams of meth, 7 grams of a suspected heroin and fentanyl mixture, 14 dosage units of Suboxone, distribution amounts of marijuana, ammunition for various calibers of weapons, scales, a blender, cutting agent and other paraphernalia used to weigh, process and package drugs for sale.
The apartment was equipped with surveillance measures to warn occupants of law enforcement activities in the area, and police believe one person left the residence prior to the execution of the warrant, police said.
One male from Detroit, Michigan, was arrested at the home, and police issued an arrested warrant for Jackson at the time.
He faces up to 20 years in prison at his June 1 sentencing.