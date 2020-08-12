HUNTINGTON — A coat of paint on a house, a new set of steps, or a fence to stop a ball from rolling into the street — no project is too small to help West Huntingtonians love their block a little more.
For the last few weeks, small projects like those have been or will be occurring in the West Huntington community to help beautify and make the area a little safer.
Saturday brought volunteers to Celebration Church, at 610 W. 19th St., which is the home to a large grassy field featuring a basketball court, climbing tire and a set of swings open to all to use.
Funded by the Love Your Block program grant fund, the play area received much-needed upgrades and new items to make it even more functional. Freshly painted backboards for the basketball hoops and a fence to stop balls from rolling into the street, along with the addition of picnic tables and flower beds were among some of the projects done by community and church members Saturday. A truck tire half raising several feet from the ground was also repainted to look like a sun rising from the ground.
The image of a sun rising for a new day is symbolic of what the grant program is doing for the community — bringing a little joy with each new small project.
Tabetha Blevins, a member of Celebration Church, said the area is used a lot by the community because it’s a nearby place with a big, wide-open area where kids can run and come to play.
“We are very excited because we have been wanting to spruce up our back area for a while,” she said. “We’ve been trying to save money, but just to even pave the parking lot takes a lot of money. This helps with, not the little things, but the extra things.”
The AmeriCorps VISTA Love Your Block program is a local revitalization effort sponsored by Cities of Service. It provides cities across the United States with grant money to distribute for community projects. West Huntington was one of 10 neighborhoods awarded $25,000 to be used for funding for volunteer efforts to make their community a more beautiful and safer place.
Area residents and businesses applied for the grants from that $25,000 and were awarded money at no more than $2,000 per project. The project could be as small as just buying trash bags for a community cleanup or landscaping. Sometimes supplies are donated and the grant funds don’t have to be used, said Charlotte Riestenberg, an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer with the program.
“Two thousand dollars might not seem like a lot of money, but so much has been done to improve the appearance, especially in the small home repairs. This is the first of the neighborhood projects actually using grant funds.”
Riestenberg said COVID-19 had put a damper on the projects taking place because of a lack of volunteers, so a lot of this year’s funds were granted to people who could provide their own manpower. Saturday’s project was the largest, she said.
“Small things definitely make the difference,” she said. “This project is really about community involvement and bringing the community together and organizing around that. We’ve done about five small home repair projects. The people who live there have just been so grateful and ecstatic about it.”
The Love Your Block program was a two-year project in Huntington and will conclude at the end of the month, but the city of Huntington has allotted funding to continue the program, Riestenberg said.