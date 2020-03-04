CHARLESTON — Nearly 60% of West Virginians do not have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or photo ID card.
“A little more than 40% of West Virginians have a Real ID,” West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Everett Frazier said.
West Virginia residents will soon need a gold star on their driver’s license or state-issued identification cards if they want to board an airplane or access secure federal facilities, including military bases and some federal offices.
In a story at the end of last year in The Herald-Dispatch, some people at the Huntington regional office of the DMV said they were frustrated, and sometimes confused, about Real ID and the documents needed to get one.
In an effort to help, the DMV announced Tuesday the launch of a new, West Virginia-specific, Real ID web page.
The site, go.wv.gov/realid, features an interactive checklist, as well as “Frequently Asked Questions,” a countdown to Oct. 1 and more. The checklist on the site walks citizens through the different types of documents that are needed and acceptable to bring as proof to a DMV regional office.
Required documents include one proof of identity, proof of Social Security number, proof of legal name change, two proofs of West Virginia residency and a current driver’s license if you are applying to exchange one issued by another U.S. state.
At the end of the checklist, citizens are able to print their individualized document, and bring it with their proofs of identity, Social Security number and residency to the DMV. Customers then present the documents, which are scanned securely, Frazier said.
The new West Virginia Real ID site is dedicated to helping customers know exactly what they need to bring to a regional DMV office to obtain a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, according to Frazier.
“If you plan to fly after Oct. 1 of this year, please check your license and see if it is Real ID compliant,” Frazier said. “If not, we can assist you with obtaining a Real ID driver’s license or ID card.”
An additional $10 fee is collected from the customer to cover the cost of production and mailing. A temporary credential is issued for the customer to carry with them, while the hard copy license or ID is manufactured at a secure facility and then mailed to them within 10 to 14 business days.
According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), West Virginia’s Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small gold star in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson in the Office of Public Affairs of the TSA, said after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the federal government passed a federal law, the Real ID Act of 2005, that mandates that a Real ID is needed for federal purposes.
“Real ID is a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and identification cards. The improvements are intended to inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification,” she said. “States have had since 2005 to get this done.”
Farbstein said TSA officers who staff the ticket document-checking station at airports will not allow travelers into the checkpoint without a Real ID-compliant license or another form of acceptable ID after the Oct. 1 deadline.
TSA has posted new signs at airports nationwide to remind people that Real ID-compliant licenses or other acceptable forms of ID, such as a valid passport, federal government PIV card or U.S. military ID, will be mandatory for air travel beginning Oct. 1.
“Critically important, on Oct. 1, 2020, individuals who are unable to verify their identity will not be permitted to enter the TSA checkpoint and will not be allowed to fly,” she said.
Currently, TSA officers are verbally reminding passengers about Real ID, Farbstein added.
For more information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, visit the website at www.dhs.gov/real-id. Additionally, you may contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 800-642-9066 or visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.