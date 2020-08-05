Essential reporting in volatile times.

20200805-wcn-essay02.jpg
Buy Now

Brayden Harless is pictured with a medal, check and certificate which he received from being the 5th grade winner in the American History Essay Contest, sponsored by the Westmoreland Chapter NSDAR.

 Submitted photo

WAYNE — Brayden Levi Harless, a student at Wayne Elementary School, is the fifth-grade winner of this year’s American History Essay Contest, which is sponsored by the Westmoreland Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

The subject of this year’s contest was “2020 marks the 400th Anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower and the founding of the Plymouth Colony.”

The prompt for the essay read “Imagine you are one of the passengers on the Mayflower. Knowing what materials were available in 1620, what would you have packed to prepare for the trip and starting a new life in the wilderness? After experiencing more than two months at sea then finally landing at Plymouth Colony on November 9, 1620, do you think you would have made different choices and why?”

The Co-Chairmen of Westmoreland Chapter’s American History Committee, Missy Hall and Linda Parsons, sent out emails to all Wayne County teachers who teach English or Social Studies in grades 5 through 8. The emails announced the contest and supplied the teachers with the contest information.

Brayden is the son of Shellie Ramey and Greg Harless. His winning essay was written in Olivia Fry’s class at Wayne Elementary.

