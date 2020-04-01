HUNTINGTON — For the first time since the organization’s formation on April 19, 1975, the Westmoreland Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has a place to call home.
For nearly 45 years, the chapter has met in libraries, banks, schools, churches, etc. Now, the chapter will be meeting in Room #5 of the former Ceredo Elementary School on Main Street in Ceredo, WV.
During the chapter’s January meeting, Mayor Paul Billups presented Westmoreland Regent, Marilyn Oppenheimer, with a key to the room. Also, during that meeting, the chapter welcomed its newest member, Deborah Hoback.
The members of the Westmoreland Chapter are more than grateful to Mayor Paul Billups and the town of Ceredo for allowing them to have a place in this multi-purpose facility and to now call Ceredo, WV, our home.
The Westmoreland Chapter received its name from Westmoreland County, the ancestral home of General George Washington. The Westmoreland Chapter was organized during the term of State Regent, Mrs. John E. Corbett, and Western District Director, Mrs. A. M. Foos, with Mrs. Madge Matthews serving as Organizing Regent.