HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Chapter of the NSDAR recently met in front of their headquarters on Main Street in Ceredo, WV, for a collection of individual donations to be given to the Homeless Veterans Resource Center which is located in Huntington.
Patty Young, State Chairman of the WV DAR Service for Veterans Committee, contacted Western District DAR Chapters through Face Book and asked them to donate to the shelter.
Marilyn Oppenheimer, Regent of Westmoreland Chapter, forwarded Mrs. Young’s message to chapter members and asked if someone was interested in collecting the items for Westmoreland.
Linda LeMaster, Chapter Chaplain, volunteered to meet the chapter members in front of their headquarters and collect all donations.
After Ms. LeMaster collected the donations, she delivered them to the shelter where she was helped by shelter employee, Tracy Pabrazinsky, unload the items from her vehicle.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, which is located on Prices Creek in Huntington, also joined the members in donating items. Vanessa Ramey, who is a member of the church and the DAR, collected and delivered the church donations to the chapter.
Westmoreland Chapter has always stepped out in every way possible to help our American Heroes----our Veterans. Even though individual members have to observe personal safety and precautions during the pandemic, they managed to meet while safe distancing and help our Veterans.
The shelter will gladly accept donations from community members or organizations. The following items are needed: men’s under wear, white t-shirts, men’s deodorant; cleaning supplies, crackers (individually wrapped peanut butter, etc), tuna, Pop Tarts, Ramen Noodles, soup, Vienna sausages, and potted meat. Veterans who are moving into their own places could use kitchen utensils, towels and wash cloths and cleaning supplies (including mops, brooms, etc). All items need to be new.