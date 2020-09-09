STORES
CEREDO
Speedway, C Street
CRUM
Copleys Store, US Route 52
EAST LYNN
Vernicks Grocery, 19125 East Lynn Road
FORT GAY
Fort Gay Exxon, Court Street
Hatfields Grocery, Hoover Lane
K&K's Pit Stop, 2911 US-52
Marathon Paddle Creek, 23171 US-52
GENOA
Country Boys, 18651 WV-152
GLEN HAYES
Rebel Express, US Route 52
HUNTINGTON
Camden Corner Market, Piedmont Road
Clark's Pump N Shop, Piedmont Road
Dollar General, Spring Valley Drive
Go-mart, 5th Street Road
Kenny Queen Hardware, 5th Street Road
Rich Oil, Waverly Road
Speedway, 8th Street
Speedway, 16th Street Road
Speedway, 5th Street Road
Speedway, Madison Avenue
KENOVA
Exxon Kenova, 1101 WV-75
Par-mar, Oak Street
Super Quick, 2700 WV-75
KERMIT
Harry's Market, 48770 US-52
LAVALETTE
Clark's Pump N Shop, WV-152
Dollar General, 4757 WV-152
Exxon Little General, WV-75
PRICHARD
Giovannis Pizza, Big Sandy River Road
WAYNE
Clark's Pump N Shop, Central
Dollar General, Mcginnis Drive
Little General #5080, 16338 WV-152
Walgreens, 10295 Central Avenue
Walmart, Mcginnis
LOUISA, KY.
Food City, Business US 23 North
Liberty Place Sunoco, 3694 KY-2565
Louisa Drug Store, Lock Avenue
Riverview Pharmacy, Water Street
Speedway, Madison Street
VENDING MACHINES
CEREDO
Foodfair, Ceredo Plaza
FORT GAY
Fort Gay Post Office, Court Street
HUNTINGTON
Cabell Huntington Hospital, Hal Greer
KENOVA
Kenny Queen Hardware, Oak Street
Kenova Post Office, Chestnut Street
Sav A Lot, Chestnut Street
LAVALETTE
Tudors Biscuit World, WV-152
WAYNE
Assessor's Office, Hendricks Street
Giovannis, WV-152
Wayne Sav A Lot, WV-152
Wayne Sunoco, Central Avenue
WCN Box, 310 Central Avenue