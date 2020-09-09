Essential reporting in volatile times.

STORES

CEREDO

Speedway, C Street

CRUM

Copleys Store, US Route 52

EAST LYNN

Vernicks Grocery, 19125 East Lynn Road

FORT GAY

Fort Gay Exxon, Court Street

Hatfields Grocery, Hoover Lane

K&K's Pit Stop, 2911 US-52

Marathon Paddle Creek, 23171 US-52

GENOA

Country Boys, 18651 WV-152

GLEN HAYES

Rebel Express, US Route 52

HUNTINGTON

Camden Corner Market, Piedmont Road

Clark's Pump N Shop, Piedmont Road

Dollar General, Spring Valley Drive

Go-mart, 5th Street Road

Kenny Queen Hardware, 5th Street Road

Rich Oil, Waverly Road

Speedway, 8th Street

Speedway, 16th Street Road

Speedway, 5th Street Road

Speedway, Madison Avenue

KENOVA

Exxon Kenova, 1101 WV-75

Par-mar, Oak Street

Super Quick, 2700 WV-75

KERMIT

Harry's Market, 48770 US-52

LAVALETTE

Clark's Pump N Shop, WV-152

Dollar General, 4757 WV-152

Exxon Little General, WV-75

PRICHARD

Giovannis Pizza, Big Sandy River Road

WAYNE

Clark's Pump N Shop, Central

Dollar General, Mcginnis Drive

Little General #5080, 16338 WV-152

Walgreens, 10295 Central Avenue

Walmart, Mcginnis

LOUISA, KY.

Food City, Business US 23 North

Liberty Place Sunoco, 3694 KY-2565

Louisa Drug Store, Lock Avenue

Riverview Pharmacy, Water Street

Speedway, Madison Street

VENDING MACHINES

CEREDO

Foodfair, Ceredo Plaza

FORT GAY

Fort Gay Post Office, Court Street

HUNTINGTON

Cabell Huntington Hospital, Hal Greer

KENOVA

Kenny Queen Hardware, Oak Street

Kenova Post Office, Chestnut Street

Sav A Lot, Chestnut Street

LAVALETTE

Tudors Biscuit World, WV-152

WAYNE

Assessor's Office, Hendricks Street

Giovannis, WV-152

Wayne Sav A Lot, WV-152

Wayne Sunoco, Central Avenue

WCN Box, 310 Central Avenue

