WAYNE — Students in the Biomedical Program at Wayne High School are taking matters into their own hands after researching information on presumptive care of firefighters and submitting it to be drafted for the legislature.
Since the beginning of the school year, the students have been working on what is now HB4413 to improve the presumptive care legislation that was previously passed by the legislature. The bill amend West Virginia State Code Chapter 23, Article 4.
Essentially, the law states that firefighters with certain cancers can receive worker’s compensation since the cancers are presumed to have been caused by exposure on the job.
The bill the students have worked on expands the number of cancers included, which reflects laws of similar states as well as an increase in coverage for firefighters.
Once students finished researching, the information was submitted to Del. Robert Thompson, who then had the bill drafted. It was introduced during this session.
Thomspon said it was great to not only see the students be involved, but to also be able to help the legislation become a real bill.
“It’s fantastic to see students get involved at multiple levels including researching the problem and working with previous legislation to find a solution,” Thompson said. “They also got to experience the lobbying process. Their teacher Jason Gibbs has done a great job getting them interested in the problem and working toward a solution.”
Last week, the students traveled to the Capitol with teacher Jason Gibbs to lobby members of both the Fire Department and EMS committee for the bill — bringing another learning aspect to the legislative process for the students.
The Biomedical Program at Wayne High School was the first in the state, and has continually broke records and made history since its introduction.
Other sponsors of the bill include Delegates Brown, N., Lovejoy, Miller, Hicks, Maynard, Rohrbach, Campbell, Evans, Tomblin and Angelucci.