WAYNE — Before schools were closed, students in the horticulture program at Wayne High School were hard at work preparing the campus greenhouse for it’s annual sale.
For Caleb Dyer, there was no way of knowing he’d ultimately be running the greenhouse sale by himself without the help of students this year.
But with the announcement that schools in the state of West Virginia would not be returning to in-person classes this spring, it wasn’t going to stop him from having the sale.
“The students planted most of this before they had to leave. I finished up what wasn’t done to get it ready for the sale. We had money invested in this and we couldn’t afford not to have it,” Dyer said.
Even though he hasn’t advertised the sale much other than by word-of-mouth, he said business has been steady for the duration and most plants will still be gone by Mother’s Day at the rate he’s selling them.
Dyer opens the greenhouse to the public Monday through Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. and encourages patrons to come early for the best selection.
Customers can purchase a variety a flowers and plants including hanging baskets, bedding flowers, peppers, tomatoes, and much more.