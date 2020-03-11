WAYNE — It wasn’t your typical scene inside Pioneer Gym at Wayne High School on Saturday.
Nearly 500 wrestling fans packed into the gymnasium and filled the bleachers to watch Big Time Pro Wrestling and every leg drop, pile driver and power slam they brought with them to the town of Wayne.
The event served as a fundraiser for graduating seniors to hold their spring commencement ceremony at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
It was the latest in what has been a series of fundraisers hosted by Wayne High School, following a 5K race in December 2019 and a ‘Meet the candidates’ dinner that took place recently in the school cafeteria.
WHS Janitor George Connley won the 10-Man Pioneer Rumble and was named champion of the evening. He’ll be on the card for the next Big Time Pro Wrestling event scheduled for April 4 also at Wayne High School.