WAYNE — For exactly 20 minutes Monday evening, the light towers above the football field at Wayne High School were turned back on.
It's been almost a month and a half since the student body has been on campus, with the last normal instruction day occurring March 13, but that didn't stop some faculty at the school from honoring members of the 2020 graduating class who have missed out on some of their final moments of their high school careers.
At 8:20 p.m. Monday, the lights at Pioneer Field were turned on for exactly 20 minutes. 20 minutes and 20 seconds were put up on the clock, and the score read 20-20 to honor the school's seniors.
– The Wayne County News