For many years, Wayne High School has had the tradition of graduating on our football field. Due to inclement weather, the past three graduations have been moved into the gym.
After careful consideration, student and faculty representatives met with Wayne County Board of Education and decided to host the 2020 graduation ceremony at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
The Wayne High School portion of the rental fee is approximately $6,000. To help cover this expense, we are hosting a professionally-timed 5K walk/run on December 14, 2019 at Ritter Park in Huntington, West Virginia.
Sponsorships for the 5K race are being sold to local businesses and organizations. Sponsors donating $100 or more will be recognized on a banner displayed at the race.
We hope that the community will support us as we start a new graduation tradition. All contributions will be greatly appreciated.
To become a sponsor or request further information, please contact Wayne High School principal Sara Stapleton at 304-272-5639
Walker Tatum is the Wayne High School student body president.