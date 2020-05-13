WAYNE — James Cox wanted to help, but didn’t know where he was needed.
Soon after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced schools would be closed for fear of spreading the novel coronavirus, the Wayne High senior began to wonder how he could help.
“When everything was going on I remember looking at things that I might be able to print,” Cox said, “Just anything I could do to help out.”
Before the pandemic, he had only made a few phone cases and handful of toys with his personal 3D printer. In time, he was able to learn how to make masks for his family members to use while in public.
The Huntington Fire Department needed face shields. That’s the message that was given to Cox by Jason Gibbs, Biomedical Science Teacher at WHS.
“I looked at what I already had and tried printing a few masks to see how well I could do it and then Mr. Gibbs mentioned to me that the Huntington Fire Department, who we had worked with before on a project, were looking for protective face shields,” Cox said.
He didn’t have all the materials he needed and with many stores closed by the Governor’s executive order, he began searching online.
“Finding the right kind of plastic posed a problem but I ended up finding stuff on eBay and ordered it there and I already had the filament I needed.”
Cox added that he wasn’t worried about any upfront cost he would incur when purchasing the supplies, even though initially it felt like Gibbs was hesitant to ask.
“I knew when he first started to talk to me about it, it seemed like he was scared to ask me if I would be willing to make stuff. The way I see it, if they need, I’ll make it and worry about the money (for materials) later,” said Cox.
“So I started ordering the materials I needed and began making them.”
Depending on the type of printer, it can take between two and three hours to print a single face shield. To make the process more efficient, Cox modified the plan, enabling the machine to print a stack of eight face shields instead of a single unit.
“The way I made them was in a stack of eight which takes about 18 hours and what you do after they’re finished printing is break the stack apart into individual shields,” he said.
Cox got his first exposure to 3D printers at Wayne High School, where he was able to work with both a standard and a bio printer, the later of which can print a variety of biomaterials and cells.
To compliment Cox’s effort, the school’s printers have also been cranking out face shields, Gibbs said.