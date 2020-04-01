WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Plans are in place to close Williamson Memorial Hospital sometime in the month of April, the facility announced Monday.
The exact date of the closure is still unknown, but should take place “approximately April 21, 2020,” according to a news release.
The release said that the closure is impacted by recent developments, in particular the COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowed the interests of potential buyers of the facility during the outbreak.
“The impending closure is the result of recent developments that make it impossible to continue operations at Williamson Memorial,” the news release said.
Williamson Memorial is currently operating as a debtor-in-possession in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. In order to fund ongoing operating losses at the hospital until the anticipated closing of the sale, the hospital obtained a loan it believed would be sufficient to enable it to stay open until early April, according to the release.
“This process was totally disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis currently facing our country. All of the parties who were seriously interested in buying the hospital were themselves healthcare providers. These entities are now devoting almost all of their time and energy to preparing their current facilities to be in a position to deal with the crisis.
“As a result, these entities have no interest in taking over operations of Williamson anytime in the near future — much less in early April as had previously been anticipated, and the funding obtained in February will be insufficient to keep the hospital open for any extended period. There is no option to obtain sufficient additional financing given its existing level of debt and the large losses currently being sustained by the hospital as a result of the continuing low census and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Thus, the only option available to the hospital is to shut down its operations.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said rural hospitals are essential in West Virginia, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic increases the need for medical facilities.
“Williamson Memorial Hospital is the only hospital in Mingo County,” Manchin said. “It is unconscionable that during a pandemic we are closing any hospital or health center that can provide the care West Virginians need. I will continue to work with hospital leadership and state and local officials on next steps to ensure that Mingo County will not go without treatment during this terrible pandemic.”
All current employment positions at Williamson Memorial, including permanent full time and PRN employees, will be permanently affected by this closure. The local point of contact for Williamson Memorial is Gene Preston, interim CEO, who can be contacted by telephone at 304-899-6101.