WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Williamson Health & Wellness Center Inc. announced Wednesday that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia approved its $3.68 million bid to purchase most of the assets of Williamson Memorial Hospital.
The announcement came in a statement on the health care facility’s Facebook page less than two days after officials with WMH announced they had planned to close the hospital on or around April 21.
“This substantial investment furthers our mission of driving economic growth by creating a healthier community,” the statement by WMWC read. “We have exciting plans to preserve the hospital’s critical functions while expanding our existing programs and offering innovative new services. In this way, we hope not only to continue the hospital’s legacy as an economic engine for our community, but to grow it.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday applauded the acquisition of WMH by Williamson Health and Wellness and said he had been working with the administration at WMH since their announcement Monday in an attempt to keep the facility’s doors open.
“On Monday I received notification that the Williamson Memorial Hospital would be closing their doors by the end of April due to financial issues. Closing any of our rural hospitals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is unacceptable and irresponsible, so I worked with the administration at Williamson Memorial Hospital to keep their doors open,” Manchin said. “I am pleased to see an agreement between Williamson Memorial Hospital and Williamson Health and Wellness to ensure Mingo County residents will not lose access to health care in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic.”
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice addressed the hospital’s impending closure in his Tuesday news conference and said he hoped to stop it from happening.
“Williamson is in a county that it is the only hospital, Mingo County, and we’ve got to absolutely try to keep that hospital open,” Justice said in the briefing. “Now, there’s private negotiations going on right now between two parties, but I want everyone to know that I stand ready to help in any way possible we can.”
WHWC and CEO Dr. Donovan “Dino” Beckett said they look forward to sharing more details on the purchase in the days to come.