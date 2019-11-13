WAYNE — Wayne County woke up to the first glimpse of winter Tuesday morning with parts of the area seeing 1-to-3 inches of snow.
According to the National Weather Service, the area saw a large amount of snow swooping in from the west with rain preceding the flakes which then transformed to snow throughout the night and early morning hours of Monday into Tuesday.
As of 2 a.m. Tuesday, the surface cold front had cleared with nearly all areas having changed over to snow.
By early morning Tuesday, temperatures had hit the 20s, freezing the previous rain precipitation and allowing for more snow coverage.
Temperatures were predicted to continue to slowly fall through mid/late morning, then hold steady a bit around midday/early afternoon, and then fall further during the afternoon Tuesday with nearly all areas remaining below freezing during the day.
Snow showers were seen at times Tuesday morning, becoming more confined to the mountains. Near record cold temps were predicted for night time hours with the second half of the week predicted to be dry for the second half of the work week.
Today’s Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 23. Light south wind.