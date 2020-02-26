HUNTINGTON — Jurors on Monday afternoon found a Huntington man not guilty of the murder of a man who died in 2017 in his home due to what police described as cutting injuries.
David Ralph was killed July 19, 2017, around 5 a.m. in his home in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue in Huntington. A medical examiner testified he suffered four cutting injuries to his upper torso. Two of those cuts — a slash to his neck and armpit — had severed arteries.
First identified as the killer by Ralph’s live-in girlfriend, Ronald Amory Witherel, 42, of Huntington, was soon charged with murder in the deadly attack. Two men Witherel knew also implicated him in the attack by admitting they had driven him from South Point, Ohio, to Ralph’s home the morning of the attack.
Wayne County Prosecutor Tom Plymale said there are three facts that lead to Witherel as being the assailant that he can’t change: eyewitness identification, a bloody fingerprint and forensics.
“There’s a difference between proof and puff,” he said. “If you don’t have proof you throw a bunch of puff out.”
In the end, though, the jury returned a not-guilty verdict after about two hours of deliberation.
During closing arguments, defense attorney Kerry Nessel cited what he called an ineffective investigation, which he said created enough reasonable doubt for Witherel to be acquitted. He called the Huntington Police Department the “judge, jury, and executioner” in deciding what evidence was relevant that led them to exclude anyone other than Witheral as a suspect.
After the verdict, Nessel said his client did not commit the crime and he was thrilled with the outcome.
“There are a lot of things that have to be done when you are investigating a crime, we all know that, and they need to be followed,” he said. “You need to dot your I’s and cross your T’s. I have nothing but the upmost respect for the Huntington Police Department. They do a remarkable job.”
While the defense had expected Witherel to testify on his own behalf, the defense rested Monday without him taking the stand.
Instead, the final moments of trial before both sides rested focused on the defense’s effort to cast doubt in jurors’ minds about the testimony of William Scott Brown, one of the men who said he drove Witherel to the scene on the morning of the death, and whether he had been inside the home at the time of the death.
Brown and Jepsey Bryan Scott Morrell testified last week they were asked by Witherel to drive him to Ralph’s home to pick up his final paycheck. They dropped him off at the end of the alley nearby, which Brown said was typical, and said he was away from the car for about 15 minutes.
A woman who worked at a nearby business said she had seen one person enter the home and one person exit, although she admitted she had only been outside for a short period of time.
Inside the house at about 5 a.m., Kelly O’Neill testified she was awakened by loud sounds to find Witherel standing inside the home and a bloody Ralph standing in front of a cabinet where they kept money before he collapsed. O’Neill said she went to Ralph in an attempt to save him, but she was unable to. Meanwhile, Witherel stood in front of the kitchen sink staring out a window after he was unsuccessful in turning on the sink, she said.
Morrell testified Witherel returned the car appearing to be calm, contrary to what they had told police after the incident, and that they didn’t notice he was acting strangely, although he said he had been bitten by a dog. The men stopped somewhere to obtain drugs, which Brown bought, before returning to South Point to use them.
While the men said Witherel didn’t have money on him before the incident, he returned to the car with a little over $50, Morrell said. He was also unsure where Brown got the money to purchase the drugs.
When police arrived at the home a day or so later and asked Brown whether he had disposed of anything, he led them to a dumpster where he had taken a few trash bags a few days after the incident. Bloody clothing matching Ralph’s DNA was found inside the bag.
While Witherel’s girlfriend, Crystal Fields, also told police he had changed clothing and admitted he had something to do with the attack, she denied those claims when testifying last week, even though her original statements were recorded by police.
The defense blamed what they call sloppy police work as to why Witherel was pinned for the attack. He had been friends with the victim, known as “Uncle Dave” by Witherel’s children, for decades. The defense questioned why police did not do more, such as taking DNA swabs and fingerprints to compare to forensics, before eliminating the two men who has been with Witherel as suspects.
They pointed to Brown leading police to the bloody clothing and him somehow having money to purchase drugs.
During testimony last week, it was revealed when Witherel was arrested he had been in possession of a knife. No one realized the knife existed until early last week, however, when it was too late to test it to see if it was the murder weapon.
Cabell County Magistrate Chris Sperry, then-detective for the Huntington Police Department, testified if forensics had shown anyone other than three people were inside the home, he would have known the other two men were lying and investigated them further.
Although Brown had said he never spoke to or even knew Ralph, the defense introduced as evidence Monday messages from what appeared to be Brown’s social media account sent to Ralph’s. The prosecution said there was no way to tell who sent those messages, although they agreed the messages had been sent.
On Monday, the defense submitted as evidence a picture of Brown taken while he was an active drug user. Nessel said this would show that his weight was substantially lower than when he testified, and showed he could have fit into clothing found in the dumpster that day.
Prosecution objected to the photo being submitted because it was taken about a year ago, well after Ralph’s death.
Plymale called Sperry back to the stand Monday to state Scott Brown was much larger than the photo submitted. Witherel weighed 175 pounds at the time, he said, and Brown was larger, and thus would not have been able to fit into the clothes.
Witherel will still face an Aug. 25 trial on a first-degree robbery charge, alleging he robbed Ralph’s business partner of a chain necklace about a week before Ralph’s death. Howard had previously severed the charges because Witherel had initially said he wished to testify on his own behalf for the robbery charge, but not the murder.