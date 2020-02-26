WAYNE — Issac Meddings has played basketball since he was 4-years-old. Since that time, he has always been the kid that stays after practice to put in more work, and with a basketball pretty much permanently attached to his hands.
That dedication and love for the game gave him a reason for celebration last week during a tournament game in which Wayne Middle School was vying for a position in the county championship final game.
During the game, Meddings took a shot that would go down as his 500th point. Though students have hit the mark previously, being a seventh grader makes the swish a bit sweeter. The points begin tallying during 6th grade.
Meddings said it was great to get the point.
“It feels awesome! Being part of the 500 point club at Wayne Middle School is a great feeling,” he said. “I really appreciate all my friends and classmates being at the game to support me and my team.”
Meddings is known for not only tearing up the court, but for being a very dedicated player and a valuable team mate. He plays ball unselfishly , and is always looking out for the team, not just himself.
For dad and coach Sean Meddings, it was all about balance on the court during the game.
“As a coach you try not to think about that to much especially as the game was going on,” he said. “I had our book keeper, Matt Queen, keeping me updated as he was getting close.”
“As a dad I know how hard he works — how much time he puts into the game of basketball! He lives it, he breathes it and he is the player that all coaches want on their team. I’m couldn’t be more proud of him!” Meddings said.
From the bleachers, mom Samantha said it was a proud moment.
“I knew he was getting close and every time he shot the ball, my heart skipped a beat,” she said. “I’m not gonna lie, but I cried a little when he hit that 500th point. All of his friends in the stands made signs for him so that made it extra special.”
Issac’s little brother Easton also weighed in on the celebration.
“I was so excited and proud of him,” he said.