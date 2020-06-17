20200616-hd-gun

A Cottageville, West Virginia, woman was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration officers at Tri-State Airport on Saturday when they found an unloaded 9 mm handgun in her carry-on bag.

HUNTINGTON — A Jackson County woman was stopped by airport authorities at Tri-State Airport Saturday after officers found a handgun in her carry-on bag.

The airport police was notified and responded to the checkpoint, where the woman was detained and gun confiscated. She was cited on a weapons charge.

John Allen, TSA’s federal security director, said anytime someone shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, it delays other travelers. The COVID-19 pandemic makes that delay worse.

“During this pandemic, we are doing what we can to reduce touch-points to help prevent any cross-contamination, but when someone has a prohibited item in their carry-on bag, it means that our TSA officers are going to have to open that bag and go inside to remove it, thus creating additional touch-point,” he said. “This is the time to take extra care not to have anything prohibited in your carry-on bag before you leave your house to come to the airport.”

This is the first gun found at the Tri-State airport this year. Nine were found in 2019 and two in 2018.

