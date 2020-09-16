KENOVA — A Kenova woman faces drug charges after a search warrant was executed by police along Chestnut Street this weekend.
Ashley Nicole Fields, 35, was jailed at 12:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
According to the Kenova Police Department, Fields had been the subject of investigation for several months by several law enforcement agencies. KPD said it began receiving complaints from her neighbors about a high amount of traffic after she moved to the 900 block of Chestnut Street in Kenova.
After they received reliable information from several source, an undercover operation was conducted in which officers observed the activity occurring. Confidential informants were also used to gather information regarding Field’s involvement in the distribution of drugs, KPD said.
After a witness contacted KPD Saturday and gave police additional information, officers executed a search warrant at the Chestnut Street property in which a distribution among of heroin was recovered.
She is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.