FORT GAY — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has identified Tasha Justice, 29, of Fort Gay, as the victim in the fatal car crash that happened around 11 a.m Monday, Oct. 7.
One fatality and one injury were reported shortly after the two-vehicle collision Monday at the intersection of W.Va. 152 and Glenhayes Road.
According to law enforcement, the incident involved four individuals. A man driving one car was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, and a mother driving with two children in the backseat was killed in the crash.
The two children were able to get out of the car. One was the woman’s daughter, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s department.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said they are working with the West Virginia State Police to determine what might have caused the wreck. There were no witnesses to the crash.
W.Va. 152 was shut down in both directions for nearly three hours before crews were able to reopen one lane around 2 p.m. The road was fully re-opened later that afternoon.
Emergency crews responded from Fort Gay, Louisa (Kentucky), Prichard, Dunlow, Kenova. The West Virginia State Police was on scene to help with the investigation.