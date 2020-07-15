CHARLESTON — Workers who have exhausted their regular state unemployment and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits may now apply for Extended Benefits, WorkForce West Virginia announced today.
West Virginia’s most recent Insured Unemployment Rate passed 5 percent and exceeds 120 percent of the corresponding average rate in the prior two years, which requires the state to enter a 13-week Extended Benefit period.
"Under federal law, Extended Benefits offer up to an additional 13 weeks of benefits to workers who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of PEUC assistance," said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. "We are now issuing written notifications to people who are eligible to apply for these Extended Benefits."
Claimants who have exhausted their PEUC benefits by Sunday, July 5, 2020 do not need to wait on notification from WorkForce West Virginia to file for Extended Benefits. To apply, claimants should visit uc.workforcewv.org and click on the “Apply for Extended Benefits” button.
Under the Extended Benefits program, claimants will receive the same weekly benefit amount they got from regular unemployment compensation.
WorkForce West Virginia is also reminding all claimants that the additional $600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is scheduled to end July 25, 2020.
For more information about unemployment benefits, including federal pandemic relief programs provided by the CARES Act, visit www.workforcewv.org.