FORT GAY — While traveling through many areas in southern West Virginia, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey spent two days taking in some of what Wayne County has to offer, including stops in Fort Gay and the Town of Wayne.
"It's good sometimes to mix it up with work and dive deeper into the counties and some of the places and experiences they have to offer," said Morrisey, "And, though we've been swamped with so many legal cases this year, we like to make sure we periodically take time and get and see the different places West Virginia has to offer."
His visit took him through Crum, an overnight stay in Cabwaylingo State Park, Rustic Ravines, the Big Sandy Lock #3 in Fort Gay and the town of Wayne.
"Wayne County is an amazingly beautiful place and doesn't get as much credit as it deserves for its scenery. There's a lot of opportunity to take advantage of tourism in the county, many places that have good bones and structure and could come to life even more," he said. "It's got its challenges, but plenty of opportunity."
Fort Gay Mayor Joetta Hatfield guided Morrisey a private tour of one of the more historic towns in the county which included stops at the old Fort Gay High School, River Locks and Lock House.
"I'm sure he was quite surprised and in awe at the same time on our journey to the locks," Hatfield said. "It's the first state official that I have had the privilege to escort out onto the locks to hear the roar of the river."
His visit, aside from taking in some of what the county has to offer, focused also on finding ways his office could help in the future.
"It's nice to visit, but also a great way to explore different ways our office can be helpful where we can remove legal or regulatory barriers, the AG can do a lot of good for the citizens of the state. We're doing everything to fight the opioid epidemic, working hard to clear out obstacles for economic development, we've been pushing - even though we know the coal industry is in a challenging spot - to clear out all those regulatory pathways for coal trucks to run again," Morrisey said. "I wanted to come down because it has been a little bit since I've been in Wayne and I wanted to spend a bit of time and have a chance to interact and meet a lot of people - incredibly friendly folks taking pride in their county. It's good to see."