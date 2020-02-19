WAYNE — Although there has been little or no traffic on the Wayne Branch of the Norfolk Southern Railroad for some time, Norfolk Southern Railroad considers these crossings to be active,” the WVDOH stated in a letter addressed to County Commissioners in Wayne.
“We hope that these railroad crossings can be upgraded to provide a smoother ride for Wayne County drivers as soon as possible, but as always, improvements are dependent on available funding.”
In April 2019, WVDOH representatives met with Norfolk Southern a reviewed several railroad crossings in Wayne along W. Va. 152 and W. Va. 75. As a result of that meeting, a project to upgrade crossing owned by the company was programmed, however, no money was or has yet to be authorized to carry out the project.
The letter came in response to one commissioners addressed to Transportation Secretary Byrd White late last year concerning the