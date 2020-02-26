WAYNE — “Although there has been little or no traffic on the Wayne Branch of the Norfolk Southern Railroad for some time, Norfolk Southern Railroad considers these crossings to be active,” the WVDOH stated in a letter addressed to County Commissioners in Wayne.
“We hope that these railroad crossings can be upgraded to provide a smoother ride for Wayne County drivers as soon as possible, but as always, improvements are dependent on available funding.”
In April 2019, WVDOH representatives met with Norfolk Southern a reviewed several railroad crossings in Wayne along W.Va. 152 and W.Va. 75. As a result of that meeting, a project to upgrade crossing owned by the company was programmed, however, no money was or has yet to be authorized to carry out the project.
The letter came in response to one Wayne County Commissioner’s addressed to Transportation Secretary Byrd White late last year concerning multiple railroad crossing in the county, more specifically on Route 152 and Route 75.
“We are contacting you to request the West Virginia Division of Highways consideration in paving over railroad crossings in Wayne County which have been ‘rail-banked’ or otherwise abandoned due to inactivity,” the letter read. “The Commission believes that by paving these approaches, it will significantly improve traffic flow on related roads and reduce wear on vehicles.”
They brought up more specific concerns about school buses and other industrial vehicles having to stop each time they come to a railroad crossing, due to safety rules. With the crossing paved over, that would no longer be the case. Commissioners stated that the crossings have not been maintained since those portions of railroad stopped being used.