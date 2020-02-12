BLOX WVU.jpg

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2018 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.

Here are the students from Cabell and Wayne counties.

GRADUATES

Cabell County

BARBOURSVILLE: Sam Chittum, Psychology; Hannah Coster, Psychology; Jenna Floyd, Environmental, Soil & Water Science; Brooklyn Thomas, Animal & Nutritional Sciences.

HUNTINGTON: Alex Davis, Industrial Engineering; Lauren Davis, Exercise Physiology; Rebecca Morgan, Integrated Marketing Comm; Amy Reynolds, Literacy Education.

ONA: Haley Neal, Psychology.

Wayne County

KENOVA: Matt Turner, Integrated Marketing Communications.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Cabell County

BARBOURSVILLE: Kaitlyn Berry, Psychology; Jenna Floyd, Environmental, Soil & Water Science; Grace Kinder, Accounting, Finance; Brooklyn Thomas, Animal & Nutritional Sciences; Timothy Thomas, Mechanical Engineering.

HUNTINGTON: Abby Bauer, Undecided; London Bowen, Engineering Track 3; Lauren Davis, Exercise Physiology; Adam Fleckenstein, Biology; Mary Madeline Gould, Advertising & Public Relations; Andrew Legg, Management; Spencer Mays, Aerospace Engineering; Carter Newman, Economics; Shamil Patel, Aerospace Engineering; Kylie Rhoton, Political Science; Yesenia Rodriguez, Philosophy; Savannah Sakhai, Chemical Engineering; Olivia Sauvageot, Marketing; Lauren Young, Biology.

MILTON: Bethann Flint, Chemistry; Madison Gray, Global Supply Chain Management; Mitchell Klein, Forest Resources Management.

ONA: Joseph Sullivan, Computer Science.

SALT ROCK: Andrea Mccomas, Criminology.

Wayne County

CEREDO: Graeson Malashevich, Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

KENOVA: Alexandria Webb, English.

DEAN’S LIST

Cabell County

BARBOURSVILLE: Chase Childress, Biology; Morgan Christian, Biochemistry; Dakota McCoy, Pre-Biology; John Swanson, Engineering Track 1.

BRANCHLAND: Kiley McCoy, Social Work.

HUNTINGTON: Hannah Bledsoe, Pre-Health Professions; Dean Cornell, Finance; Sophia Haddox, International Studies; Kaitlyn Hall, Graphic Design; Kathleen Korstanje, Sculpture; Caroline Massie, Exercise Physiology; Abigail Minihan, Environmental, Soil & Water Science; Coby Roland, Criminology; Katherine Sauvageot, Exercise Physiology.

MILTON: Bethany Harshbarger, Sport Management; Sara Lewis, Journalism; Seth Mitchell, Journalism; Alec Phelps, Biology; Shawn Stephens, Engineering Track 3; Christian Straub, Engineering Track 3.

ONA: Zach Black, Environmental Geoscience; Zachary Force, Engineering Track 2; Hayley Leggett, Pre-Nursing; Hunter Shockey, Marketing.

Wayne County

HUNTINGTON: Rebecca Blatt, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising; Sarah Ferry, Engineering Track 1; Justin Lucas, Engineering Track 3.

KENOVA: Marian Moore, Journalism.

LAVALETTE: Maryellen Marsh, Interior Design.

PRICHARD: Hunter Edwards, Biochemistry.

WAYNE: Ethan Cade, Geography.

