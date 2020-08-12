MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are the students from Wayne County.
Graduates
HUNTINGTON: Gabrielle Marcum, Law.
President’s list
DUNLOW: Rebecca Stearns, Human Nutrition and Foods.
HUNTINGTON: Sarah Ferry, Civil Engineering.
KENOVA: Alexandria Webb, English.
LAVALETTE: Nakayla Elliott, Sport and Exercise Psychology.
Dean’s list
CEREDO: Graeson Malashevich, Exercise Physiology.
HUNTINGTON: Rebecca Blatt, Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising.
KENOVA: Shayna Brewer, Engineering Track 3; Marian Moore, Advertising & Public Relations.
LAVALETTE: Maryellen Marsh, Interior Design.
WAYNE: Ethan Cade, Geography.