Alumni's 'Big Band' concert to be in Ceredo
CEREDO - On Sunday, Sept. 29, the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, under the direction of Bill Galloway, will present its annual "BIG BAND" concert.
The fun will begin at 2 p.m. at the Gazebo in the Kenova Town Square, located at 15th and Chestnut streets in Kenova.
Plan now to come and enjoy the sounds of your favorite big bands - you are sure to recognize the sounds of the likes of Benny Goodman, Guy Lombardo, Artie Shaw and others as this outstanding group of musicians brings back those most familiar and beloved sounds.
The master of ceremonies for the C-K Alumni Band Big Band Concert will be Tiffney Lopez of WOWK-TV.
Some seating is available or you may bring you lawn chairs - sit back - relax and spend a September Sunday afternoon in the park.
For more information contact Nancy Price at 304-453-6814 or via email at nprice1212@gmail.com.
Guyan Pasture Walk and Field Day
PRICHARD - On Thursday Sept. 26, the US Department of Agriculture, Guyan Conservation District, and the WVU Extension service will sponsor the Guyan Pasture Walk and Field day, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ben Alley Farm, 3480 Whites Creek Road, located 3.1 miles off of W.Va. 52 in Prichard.
"We would like to encourage farmers to come out and see the conservation practices Mr. Leonard Napier has completed and what a change the practices that he's done has made," Supervisor Jason Ekers said. To RSVP, call the Guyan Conservation District at 304-528-5718.
Attention Chili lovers
HUNTINGTON - Sanctioned by International Chili Society and sponsored by WSAZ and Advantage Toyota, the 36th annual ChiliFest is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Pullman Square. Sample tickets are $1 each. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington.