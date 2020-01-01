WAYNE — Throughout each year, the pages of the Wayne County News are filled with hundreds of news stories working together to chronicle life in Wayne County.
These stories range from hard-hitting news, features on citizens and organizations, the school system and basic life in the county.
This the 2019 The Wayne County News in annual year-in-review, part two.
JULY Memorial scholarship awarded to Ellison
FORT GAY — Tolsia High School 2019 high honors and summa cum laude graduate Maegan (Maggie) Ellison is the recipient of this year’s FGHS Memorial Scholarship to Marshall University, awarded by the Fort Gay High School Alumni Association.
Officers to be placed in county high schools
WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission along with The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department on Monday signed a contract with the Wayne County Board of Education to place a Prevention Resource Officer or School Resource Officer at each of the county’s three high schools.
WHS employee named Teacher of the Year finalist
CHARLESTON — Wayne High School teacher Alex Amorim has been announced as one of six finalists for the 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year, according to a recent release from the WV Department of Education.
Wayne man hired at HPD
HUNTINGTON — Three new Huntington police officer recruits were announced at a hiring ceremony Monday in the municipal courtroom at the Huntington Police Department headquarters on 10th Street, including one from Wayne County.
Joshua Miller, 23, from Ashland; Michael Cremeans, 23, from Pedro, Ohio; and Ryan Harless, 25, from Wayne were sworn into their new positions as probationary police officers on Monday.
Ceremony renames East Lynn Bridge after Young
EAST LYNN — A bridge in East Lynn is officially donning a new name after a ceremony on July 6 dedicating it to CPL Lee Roy Young, who was killed during the Korean War.
One Pioneer selected to All-National Choir
ORLANDO, Fl. — Savannah Rice has never traveled on an airplane or step foot in the state of Florida.
That will change in less than four months as the rising senior at Wayne High School has been selected to perform in an elite choral ensemble with some of the most talented ninth, tenth, and eleventh graders from across the country in the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-National Honor Choir in Orlando, Florida later this year.
Wayne County mom publishes children’s book
WAYNE — A Wayne County mother recently published her own children’s book in which she both wrote and illustrated herself.
Jillian Mathis Barr, born and raised locally, published her first book titled A Little Boy Loves His Mommy! last month.
Dollar General opens in Fort Gay
FORT GAY — Fort Gay residents have a new shopping option in town, as a new Dollar General opened recently.
The new addition is located across from the Tiger Mart Exxon, which is just inside town limits.
Lavalette congregation copes with loss of church
LAVALETTE — After a roaring fire ripped through a Wayne County church late Sunday night, church leaders were on the scene Monday to assess the damage to their building, which is expected to be a total loss.
AUGUST Man dies after bar shooting
HUNTINGTON — A Wayne County man shot early Sunday morning at a Huntington bar has died, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
According to Dial, Tyler Zhea Asbury, 19, of Lavalette, was taken off of life support Sunday, succumbing to injuries that occurred from the shooting.
Fort Gay receives grant for Lock Masters House project
FORT GAY — The historic Lock Masters House at the Big Sandy Lock and Dam No. 3, located in Fort Gay, is one step closer to being transformed into a community resource center after the town secured local grant money needed to begin the project’s first phase.
SEPTEMBER Ceredo rededicates ‘beacon of hope’ Ramsdell house
CEREDO — The Ramsdell House, located at 1108 B St., in Ceredo, was rededicated Sunday after renovation and preservation efforts.
The town also unveiled a new memorial to the original members of the Ramsdell family who died in the home, though their final resting places are now lost.
Man arrested in Wayne shooting
WAYNE — A Huntington man was jailed Thursday on an active warrant alleging he shot a man in Wayne while trespassing on a neighbor’s property that the victim had been asked to keep an eye on.
Clyde Anthony “Homer” Stiltner, 45, who listed his address as being with the Harmony House in Huntington.
Wayne teacher named finalist for WV Teacher of the Year
CHARLESTON — Jennifer Schwertfeger, a science teacher from Cameron High School in Marshall County, has been named the 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year by the West Virginia Department of Education.
Wayne High School teacher Alex Amorim was a finalist and was presented a plaque at a ceremony held last week at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
Historic Buffalo High School demolished
BUFFALO — Demolition of the former Buffalo High School building began on Friday, Sept. 6. The school, which consolidated with Vinson and Ceredo-Kenova High Schools in the late 1990’s, had been vacant for more than two decades.
New chief looks to improve morale of Wayne FD
WAYNE — The Wayne Volunteer Fire and EMS Department has always been close to home for Dennis Jackson. Now, he’ll get to lead the department after being named fire chief last month.
OCTOBER
Maryland-based company conducts study on proposed lodge at Beech Fork
LAVALETTE — As talks continue about the possible construction of a new lodge at Beech Fork State Park, a Maryland-based company has taken lead on conducting a feasibility study for the project, and revealed the results of the first two phases of their research during a second public meeting about the project Monday evening at Lavalette Elementary School.
Kenova man gets final resting place at Arlington
KENOVA — The surviving relatives of U.S. Army Cpl. Joseph Akers never believed a day would
come when he’d return to American soil.
Seventy-five years later, his remains were buried at Arlington National Cemetary in Arlington, Va., at 9 a.m. Tuesday,
Woman ID’d in fatal crash near Fort Gay
FORT GAY — County Sheriff’s Office has identified Tasha Justice, 29, of Fort Gay, as the victim in the fatal car crash that happened around 11 a.m Monday, Oct. 7.
Prichard Elementary’s fifth-graders launch student newspaper
HUNTINGTON — Prichard Elementary’s fifth-grade students are some of the newest members of the Fourth Estate. Through their writing class, the Wayne County students have recently been tasked with creating and producing their own newspaper, The Prichard Post.
Rustic Ravines host ‘Big Zipper’ grand opening
GENOA — On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Rustic Ravines, a tourism destination in southern Wayne County, joined with the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Huntington Regional Chamber for the official unveiling of The Big Zipper, a half mile zip line that was recently added.
‘Red Regime’ named winners at West Virginia Marching Band Invitational
WAYNE — The marching band at Wayne High School had a season to remember.
After placing high in multiple competitions throughout the fall semester, the ‘Red Regime’ put a great big cherry on top by earning a Grand Champion designation in the Blue Division at the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational last weekend.
Killer of former Wayne coach Scott Jarrell reported dead
A Wayne man serving a life-sentence without parole at Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County reportedly died fewer than five years after beginning his sentence.
Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety confirmed inmate Clinton Douglas Skeens died of natural causes due to illness at Mount Olive Correctional Complex in November 2016.
NOVEMBER
Fort Gay farm recognized by conservation district
WAYNE — Spruce Creek Farm, located in Fort Gay, was named the 2019 Wayne County Farm of the Year by the Guyan Conservation District during an annual banquet hosted Monday at Golden Corral in Huntington.
Fort Gay man still raising prize winning pumpkins
FORT GAY — Robert Cyrus holds the West Virginia record for largest pumpkin with his gigantic gourd from last year that weighed in at 1,583.5 pounds — but, that didn’t stop him from trying again this year.
Equipment missing from Wayne bus garage
WAYNE — Police are investigating after property was reported stolen from the Wayne County Schools bus garage.
Man indicted in Hot Corner shooting death
HUNTINGTON — A man has been indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the August shooting death of a teenager outside a Huntington
bar.
Devon Jarea Chaffins, of Huntington, is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Tyler Zhea Asbury, 19, of Lavalette.
Shoals native honored at ASPCA luncheon
In 2011, Tinia Creamer founded Heart of Phoenix (HOP), which operates in four states as one of the largest equine rescues in Appalachia. In eight years, the organization has saved the lives of more than 500 horses throughout the region.
Her efforts earned recognition from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and Creamer was the recipient of the 2019 Equine Welfare Award at the annual Humane Awards Luncheon in New York City on Thursday.
SBA director promotes local shopping this holiday season
LAVALETTE — SBA West Virginia District Director Karen Friel joined local officials in Lavalette on Friday to share the importance of shopping local throughout the year, but more
specifically during special calendar dates like Small Business Saturday, celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Second man charged in shooting death
HUNTINGTON — A separate indictment was released in the death of a Lavalette man outside a bar in Huntington. The indictment charges Keaton Dale Stiltner, of Wayne, with wanton endangerment.
Tolsia students claim top prize in state competition
CHARLESTON — A group of 20 students enrolled in career and technical education
(CTE) courses at Tolsia High School claimed the top prize in the first-ever food trailer com petition hosted by the West Virginia Department of Education at the Capitol Complex in Charleston on Thursday.
DECEMBER
Colt Adams remembered at candle lighting
HUNTINGTON –Members of the Wayne High School football team honored fallen teammate Colt Adams, who died in May by wearing their football jerseys and lighting several candles in his honor at an annual candle lighting ceremony.
Watts retires after 33-years of service
WAYNE — Captain Deputy David Watts has worn several hats throughout his career spanning 33 years and 5 months at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, but as of 2020 he will hang them all up and take on a new task — retirement.
Wayne BOE strikes down consolidation proposal
DUNLOW, W.Va. — Two elementary schools in Wayne County will remain open for the indefinite future.
The Wayne County Board of Education was set to vote Thursday on a proposal that would consolidate Dunlow and Genoa elementary schools, but the decision didn’t even come to a vote, and both schools will remain open.