WAYNE — Throughout each year, the pages of the Wayne County News are filled with hundreds of news stories working together to chronicle life in Wayne County.
These stories range from hard-hitting news, features on citizens and organizations, the school system and basic life in the county.
This the 2019 The Wayne County News in annual year-in-review.
JANUARY
Pennington retires after 14 years of service
WAYNE — After thirty years served as a Deputy Sheriff in Cabell County, eight in the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the past half-dozen years on the Wayne County Commission — David Pennington, 74, is turned in his keys after over four decades of serving the public.
Remains of WWII soldier to be buried
CHARLESTON — The discovery of a local World War II soldier’s remains has brought
a sense of closure to his last remaining relatives in the area.
On Nov. 27, the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency announced they had identified the remains of Cpl. Joseph Akers of Kenova.
Betty Aldrich, family spokesperson, said the remains will be brought stateside and buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Wayne native selected for NBC show
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Following his personal belief that people have the potential to be the best they can be, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson offers exceptional everyday men and women the opportunity to push themselves in extreme tests of strength, endurance and mental fortitude. These contenders compete in intense head-to-head battles, with the winners battling it out in the ultimate physical challenge on Mount Olympus for the chance to become a Titan.
In the show’s inaugural season, Wayne County native Christina Luna was one of 64 competitors selected from across the country.
West Virginia high school graduate rate at 90%
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s public high school four-year graduation rate last school year was 90%, up from 89% the previous school year and about the same as the year before that. The Wayne County rate was 88 percent, up from 86% for the 2016-17 school year. The highest in the county and also in enrollment was Spring Valley High School with 89.5%, followed by Tolsia High School with 89 percent and Wayne High School with 86 percent.
EDA recognizes Rustic Ravines at dinner
LAVALETTE — Genoa’s outdoor getaway Rustic Ravines was honored as The Wayne County Economic Development Authority 2018 Business of the Year during an annal dinner hosted by the organization Thursday evening at the Creekside Golf Course Restaurant.
Remembering former Wayne County sheriff
WAYNE — “Ah boys, everything gon’ be alright.”
If you knew or worked with Former Wayne County Sheriff Toby Shy, you may have heard him say those words a time or two.
Shy, 84, passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Imogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington.
FEBRUARY
Community remembers former Ceredo mayor Otis Adkins
CEREDO — After battling illness for two years, former Ceredo mayor and friend to most in the area, Otis Adkins, 75, passed away Sunday morning. Adkins is remembered for his beautiful mind, quick wit and for tirelessly serving the Town of Ceredo for most of his life.
Two men enter plea deals in 2018 murder case
WAYNE — After a two month long homicide investigation into the death of Kenneth Edward Davis ended in the arrest of two Wayne County men last year, Patrick Nelson Cyrus, 72, and Kevin Douglas Cyrus, 44, of Prichard, have both entered plea deals in the case.
Patrick Cyrus was charged with second-degree murder, while his son was charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder.
MARCH
House OKs bill for lodge feasibility study
CHARLESTON — The House of Delegates on Monday accepted a Senate amendment to a bill that would require the Division of Natural Resources to complete a feasibility study on building a lodge at Beech Fork State Park.
Flower shop opens in Wayne
WAYNE — Connie Hardwick Kennedy and Frank Kennedy needed a way to keep busy during
retirement, and with an extra house it seemed like a no-brainer to renovate and turn it into a business.
The Hardwick House, located one mile south of the Wayne Fire Department on U.S. 152, is a flower shop featuring silk flowers, farmhouse decor, local artisan crafts and more.
Wayne Nursing and Rehab Center receives national award for customer service
WAYNE — Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (N&RC) has added another award to its list of recognitions for providing quality care for its residents and community. Wayne N&RC won the 2018 “Embracing Quality Award” from Providigm for achieving exceptionally favorable customer satisfaction ratings.
Commissioners approve county raises, PROs
WAYNE — The 2019-20 budget, which runs from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, lists new items as compared to previous years including but not limited to a 3 percent increase in pay as a cost of living adjustment for county employees based on current payroll submitted to the commission last month and also allocates funding to provide up to three school-based prevention resource officers as part of a partnership with the Wayne County Board of Education.
Parent teaches Lavalette Elementary students about Down syndrome
LAVALETTE — World Down Syndrome Day was recognized on March 21 across the globe, but Melissa Fry’s goal is to teach acceptance everyday.
Frye, whose son, Ryker, was born with Down syndrome in November of 2017, wants the world to know that just because there are three copies of the 21st chromosome, that we are all more alike than different.
APRIL
Tolsia High students recognized by Justice
GLENHAYES, W.Va. — “Don’t miss moments that matter for ones that don’t.”
That catch phrase appeared at the very end of a 30-second public service announcement that won first place in the 6th annual “NO School Spirits” PSA contest put on by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.
All Wayne County high schools place at Skills USA Competition
WAYNE — Skills USA competitors from each of Wayne County’s three high schools were recognized as winners in the state competition with Gunner Daniels, From Wayne High School, claiming a gold medal.
Ceredo acquires old C-K Elementary school building
CEREDO — For the former Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School building, it’s fate is now sealed as the deed to the property has been turned over to the town of Ceredo by the Wayne County Board of Education.
Dickerson inducted into MU SOJMC hall of fame
HUNTINGTON — A Wayne High School graduate, Chris Dickerson, is among five graduates of Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications (SOJMC) who are being inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
Wayne BOE approves RIF/transfer list
WAYNE — In a recent meeting, the Wayne County Board of Education passed reduction-in-force and transfers for 86 county professional and service employees, citing reduced enrollment numbers as a major factor in number and location of cuts.
MAY
District boundaries plan concerns local residents
WAYNE — In an effort to reduce expenditures, the Wayne County Board of Education announced it is considering implementing district boundaries for the 2019-20 school year.
The creation of district boundaries would establish attendance zones for each school, assigning a specific school to every address in the county.
Amorim, Whitt named Teacher, Service Personnel of the Year
WAYNE — Every year a list is made of special employees through the Wayne County School district, and of that list one teacher and one service personnel is chosen as the cream of the crop.
This year, Wayne County Alexandria Amorim, teacher at Wayne High School and Elizabeth Whitt, classroom assistant at Buffalo Middle School were bestowed with the honor during a recent ceremony.
ACE recognizes Big Dipper with landmark status
HUNTINGTON — They don’t make them like the Big Dipper anymore.
That’s what brought nearly 200 ride fanciers, representing 26 states and Canada, to the park Sunday as the American Coaster Enthusiasts hosted their annual Preservation Conference at Camden Park. The national body also designated the much-celebrated Big Dipper, the park’s 61-year-old flagship coaster, an official ACE landmark.
JUNE
One dead, another hospitalized after crash
WAYNE — A Wayne High School student has died and an elementary student is hospitalized after a fatal two-vehicle crash on the W.Va. 152 “all-day” curve between Wayne and Lavalette.
Colt Adams, a 16-year-old sophomore at Wayne High School, was driving an SUV with his younger sister also in the vehicle when he collided with a semi-truck in the opposite lane. According to Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies, Adams was pronounced dead when authorities arrived on scene at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Kenova native executed in Fla.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kenova native and notorious Florida serial killer Bobby Joe Long was executed last week after spending more than 30 years on death row for the murder of nine women in the 1980s.
Long was scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in Raiford, Florida.
Wayne mourns WHS student killed in crash
WAYNE — In honor of Adams, a Wayne High School sophomore, students, family and friends, gathered at Wayne United Methodist Church on Wednesday to share memories of a life taken too soon.
Man arrested in fatal hit, run
GENOA — A Wayne County man who was wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run in Genoa on May 26 has been arrested, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.
Ance Marcum was wanted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death that occurred in Genoa on Sunday, May
26. Jesse Dingess, 63, of Genoa, was killed in the hit and run on W.Va. Rt. 152.
Tim Bias elected Mayor of Kenova
KENOVA — Voters in the city of Kenova elected a new mayor and three new City Council members in Tuesday’s general
election.
Results show Timothy D. Bias will succeed Don Bias as mayor after defeating City
Council President Jim Spry by 159 votes.
Danny Grace reelected as Wayne mayor
WAYNE — After a tight race, provisional results from Tuesday’s municipal election in Wayne indicated that Danny Grace won reelection to serve a second term as mayor.
Bridge renamed for late Kenova veteran
KENOVA — The bridge commonly referred to as the Hubbard’s Branch Bridge between exits 5 and 8 on I-64 will now be named the “US Army CPT Benjamin Ronk Memorial Bridge.” The name will apply to both east and west-bound sections of the bridge.
Wayne pharmacy closes after 55 years
WAYNE — On Friday, June 21 Wayne Pharmacy closed its doors for the final time after 55
years of serving the town.