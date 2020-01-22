PRICHARD — Zim’s Bagging Company of Prichard, W.Va. was honored as the Wayne County Economic Development Authority 2019 Business of the Year during the organization’s annual dinner last week.
Zim’s Vice President of Operations, Tim Burgess was present to accept the award, and gave a presentation on the variety of packaging materials manufactured by Zim’s Bagging.
The company recently completed a 12,000 square foot addition to house a new, W&H Miraflex 10 color, 59” Printing Press. This flexo-graphic printing press marks a major investment in the future of Zim’s.
The company began with a sole proprietor on a back porch in Ceredo in 1964. Today Zim’s employs around 100 people and is a reputable flexible packaging & printing business known for its’ continued commitment to customer satisfaction.
The WCEDA event, hosted at House Hasson Hardware in the Prichard Industrial Park, is set annually to commemorate the previous year, and outline plans moving forward in Wayne County.
Tricia Ball, Associate Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation in the Marshall University Lewis College of Business, served as the dinner’s guest speaker.
Ball spoke about the importance of entrepreneurship in rural economies, and gave information about the services and initiatives of the Marshall University iCenter.
She was recently selected as one of 40 Fellows for the inaugural class of the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Appalachian Leadership Institute and serves as 1 of only 3 representatives for the state of WV.
WCEDA Executive Director Park Ferguson served as the master of ceremonies.
The year 2019 brought many achievements for WCEDA.
Ferguson highlighted WCEDA’s recently-awarded US EPA Brownfield Assessment Grant as an opportunity to spur redevelopment of brownfield and abandoned properties.
“I think the most important thing we can do is get better at leveraging. We have to leverage our grant funding, previous investments, and existing assets to attract more investment and spur entrepreneurship,” Ferguson said.
In attendance were all three members of the Wayne County Commission Robert Pasley, Kenneth Adkins and Jeff Maddox; Wayne County Assessor Ric Browning; Delegate Robert Thompson and Mayor Joetta Hatfield of Fort Gay.
Others included West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt and field representatives from Congresswoman Carol Miller and Senator Shelly Capito, and representatives from several local businesses and other community leaders.